Andrew Garfield Has One Condition To Return As Marvel's Spider-Man

As an actor and a movie star, Andrew Garfield is the genuine article. He clearly loves what he does, and fully commits to every role with an I-can't-believe-I-get-to-do-this-for-a-living glee. Though he made his feature debut 19 years ago, his career still feels incredibly young. Perhaps this is because it feels like we've barely scratched the surface of his talent. We've seen him be buoyant ("Tick, Tick... Boom!"), gloomy ("Never Let Me Go"), and just plain spacey ("Under the Silver Lake"), but there's so much more for him and us to discover. He's a man of many modes, and you can't help but feel that, at 41, the best is yet to come for Garfield.

After a three year break from movies, Garfield will return to theaters this fall alongside the equally brilliant Florence Pugh in the romantic drama "We Live in Time." The film currently holds a generally favorable 66 out of 100 rating at Metacritic, though it sounds like your tolerance for mawkishness might be tested with this one. Personally, I'll put up with a lot just to spend a couple of hours watching Garfield and Pugh do their splendid thing.

This raises the question: would I endure another Garfield in another Spider-Man outing? What I want doesn't really matter. It's what Garfield would prefer to do that counts, and it sounds like he's open to another go-round as Peter Parker. He just has one request from the filmmakers.