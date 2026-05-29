Spider-Noir Episode 5 Brings Back A Classic Pulp Sci-Fi Storytelling Trope

Spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Episode 5, "Betrayal," ahead.

One of the mysteries in "Spider-Noir" is how Flint Marko (Jack Huston) and his ilk got their superpowers. Episode 5 finally sheds some light, tying their origins to Ben Reilly's (Nicolas Cage) transformation into the Spider and World War I.

A flashback shows Ben liberating a lab full of American POWs, including Marko. The Germans were experimenting on their prisoners to create super-soldiers; Ben got his powers when a half-human, half-mutant spider bit him.

While, again, this flashback is set during WWI when Imperial Germany was part of the Central Powers, nightmarish German super-science brings to mind Nazi super-villains right out of "Indiana Jones." "Spider-Noir" is a pulp story, and Nazi super-science is a super common pulp trope. (As TV Tropes incisively calls it, "Stupid Jetpack Hitler.")

An essential part of pulp is a vintage feeling; pulp stories tend to take place in the early 20th Century, when the German Nazis were still in power. It's also hard to find a group more universally accepted as villains than Nazis. This pulp tradition pulls on some real history; the Nazis were genuinely interested in the occult, with Hitler especially transfixed by the Spear of Longinus (which pierced Jesus Christ's side as he died on the cross). The Nazis even dedicated a good portion of their war effort to "Wunderwaffe" or super-weapons (like V-Weapon rockets).

That said, pulp stories giving Nazis bona-fide superweapons/super soldiers do feed into some myths that the Nazi war machine was more organized than it really was. The popular image of efficient, goose-stepping fascists is just that: popular culture. Even without World War II, the Third Reich would never have stood 1,000 years. The vanquishing of the Nazis is why modern pulp stories can look back on them as fantastical villains.