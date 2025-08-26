This Anime Movie Has One Of The Wildest Director Cameos Ever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes film directors step in front of the camera and appear in movies, whether it be cameos in their own work (a tradition popularized by Alfred Hitchcock), or appearances in others' work. Some directors go a step further and let themselves be animated into cartoons (see Zack Snyder and James Gunn's recent appearance on "Rick and Morty").

The most out-there animated filmmaker cameo, though, has to be in "Fullmetal Alchemist the Movie: Conqueror of Shamballa," the epilogue film to the 2003 "Fullmetal Alchemist" anime (not to be confused with the later "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood").

"Fullmetal Alchemist," based on the manga by Hiromu Arakawa, follows the two alchemist brothers Edward "Ed" Elric and Alphonse "Al" Elric. It's set in a fantasy world, specifically the fictional country of Amestris (modeled on 1910s Europe). But the 2003 anime, which changed a lot from the then-incomplete source material, linked the setting to the real world.

Alchemy comes from a metaphysical object called the Gate of Truth, which holds all the knowledge in the universe. The 2003 anime infers that, if there's a gate, then there must be something on the other side: our world. Near the end of the series, Ed crosses the Gate and winds up in England during World War 1. In the series finale, "Laws and Promises (Munich 1921)," he alchemically transmutes his own body to restore Al's, and wakes up back on the other side of the Gate cut off from his brother and friends.

"Conqueror of Shamballa" picks up two years later in 1923. Ed is living in Munich, studying rocketry and attempting to find a way home. The movie suggests that everyone in the real world is a doppelganger of someone Ed knows back home. His science partner, for instance, is his brother's counterpart, Alfons Heiderich. The film leans on real history, too, and spotlights rising Nazi sentiment in post-WW1 Germany. As the movie shows, 1923 was the year of the "Beer Hall Putsch," Adolf Hitler's first failed attempt to overthrow the Weimar Republic. The main villains are the Thule Society, a real occultist Nazi group. The Thule Society want to open the Gate of Truth themselves and invade the dimension on the other side (hence, "Conqueror of Shamballa").

Not everyone Ed meets is so unfriendly, though. One of Ed's friends in our world is Fritz Lang, a fictionalized version of the famous German filmmaker. Lang is friendly and a mentor to Ed, but he has the face of one of the Fullmetal Alchemist's greatest foes: Führer King Bradley, military dictator of Amestris.