5 Forgotten Alien Invasion Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Humanity has a long history and fascination with aliens. In many cases, it's curiosity and wondering whether or not we're truly alone in the universe. In other cases, it's about humanity versus hostile beings from another world. Alien invasion movies represent one of sci-fi's longest-standing sub-genres. From the inspired-by-a-terrifying-"true"-story "The Blob" to "A Quiet Place" and everything in between, these stories continue to resonate.

The thing is, alien invasion movies are really, really popular, at least generally speaking. "Independence Day" is the biggest alien invasion movie of all time and was, for at time, one of the highest-grossing movies ever. Some of Steven Spielberg's most beloved movies, including "E.T." and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," involve aliens. Heck, even "The Avengers" could technically fall into this category, depending on how one wants to look at it.

But what about the alien invasion movies that have sort of slipped through the cracks over the years? There are good movies belonging to this storied sub-genre that probably won't ever get a Criterion release or aren't regularly recommended by major streaming services. Maybe they're movies that weren't appreciated in their day but have benefitted from the passing of time.

We're going to have a look at five forgotten alien invasion movies, ranging from big-budget misfires to micro-budget gems. Let's get into it.