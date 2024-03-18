Nicolas Cage Gets A Quiet Place To Call His Own With The Horror Movie Arcadian [SXSW 2024]

One of the most memorable horror blockbusters in recent memory was director John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place." It remains impressive that the guy who played Jim on "The Office" crafted such a refreshing film (with lots of help from screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods) that has spawned an entire franchise. What tends to happen in the realm of horror is that a string of imitators will follow any major success. Well, the time has finally come as "Arcadian" has unquestionably taken more than a little inspiration from Krasinski's 2018 thriller. That said, this is far more than just a cheap imitation. Moreover, it serves as a showcase for one of our most compelling living actors: Nicolas Cage.

"Arcadian" recently screened at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and I was lucky enough to catch the film. Directed by Benjamin Brewer ("The Trust") and written by Michael Nilon ("Braven"), it's certainly not working with the bigger-budget resources afforded to Krasinski and his team on "A Quiet Place." But what Brewer was able to do with what he had is admirable. At the center of it all is Cage, who helps A) provide some star power and B) is allowed to deliver a rare, subdued performance. We're so accustomed to seeing Cage go off the rails in one way or another that it's easy to forget he can be a damn fine actor just by being a real person. In this case, a caring father.

The film takes place on a near-future Earth that has been decimated with strange creatures who come out at night, making life exceedingly hard for what remains of the human race. Paul (Cage) and his two teenage sons have cobbled together a life, but one that is difficult for young men who want to live a more fulfilling existence. However, their life is upended one day when one of the brothers fails to make it home before sundown, forcing Paul to go out into the deadly darkness to save his boy.