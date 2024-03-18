Nicolas Cage Gets A Quiet Place To Call His Own With The Horror Movie Arcadian [SXSW 2024]
One of the most memorable horror blockbusters in recent memory was director John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place." It remains impressive that the guy who played Jim on "The Office" crafted such a refreshing film (with lots of help from screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods) that has spawned an entire franchise. What tends to happen in the realm of horror is that a string of imitators will follow any major success. Well, the time has finally come as "Arcadian" has unquestionably taken more than a little inspiration from Krasinski's 2018 thriller. That said, this is far more than just a cheap imitation. Moreover, it serves as a showcase for one of our most compelling living actors: Nicolas Cage.
"Arcadian" recently screened at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and I was lucky enough to catch the film. Directed by Benjamin Brewer ("The Trust") and written by Michael Nilon ("Braven"), it's certainly not working with the bigger-budget resources afforded to Krasinski and his team on "A Quiet Place." But what Brewer was able to do with what he had is admirable. At the center of it all is Cage, who helps A) provide some star power and B) is allowed to deliver a rare, subdued performance. We're so accustomed to seeing Cage go off the rails in one way or another that it's easy to forget he can be a damn fine actor just by being a real person. In this case, a caring father.
The film takes place on a near-future Earth that has been decimated with strange creatures who come out at night, making life exceedingly hard for what remains of the human race. Paul (Cage) and his two teenage sons have cobbled together a life, but one that is difficult for young men who want to live a more fulfilling existence. However, their life is upended one day when one of the brothers fails to make it home before sundown, forcing Paul to go out into the deadly darkness to save his boy.
Arcadian lets Nic Cage be a real human being
Broadly speaking, 'Arcadian" was unquestionably sold as "'A Quiet Place' but the monsters come at night instead of when people are loud." That may have gotten Brewer and Nilon a green light, but they did something unique with "Arcadian" while playing in a sandbox adjacent to the movie it will certainly be compared to. The movie wisely leans on the strength of its two lead performances from Jaeden Martell ("It") and Maxwell Jenkins ("Lost in Space"), with Cage there to offer up his welcome support.
As for the Cage of it all, the actor had a pretty tough road to wander down there for about a decade when he was stuck making direct-to-video schlock. To that end, Brewer directed "The Trust," which was one of the better Cage movies of that era. But the Cage Renaissance has been buoyed by movies like "Mandy" and "Renfield," with the actor going for it in a variety of ways. Even so, it's easy to forget that some of his best work often comes from quieter performances. Director Michael Sarnoski's much-acclaimed "Pig" is perhaps the best example. Coincidentally, Sarnoski directed this year's "A Quiet Place: Day One."
Luckily, Brewer recognized that as a strength that Cage possesses and it's on full display here. It's Cage in dad mode. It's Cage at his most human. It's Cage so far removed from the zany Cage that we all know and love so much that the larger-than-life figure almost disappears completely into something impressively somber yet full of emotion. Cage is here to elevate the material.
I can't rightfully say this movie is quite as good as the film it's paying homage to. That said, it's an example of a damn fine actor coming in and elevating everything around him. It's a fun, interesting movie made better because of Nic Cage's commitment to making it better. That alone is worth the price of admission.
"Arcadian" hits theaters on April 12, 2024.