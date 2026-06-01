Before The Boys, Erin Moriarty Had A Small Role In HBO's Best Detective Show

We all know Erin Moriarty as Annie January, aka Starlight, on "The Boys," but before she played the idealistic hero, she showed up in one of the greatest seasons of TV ever made. "True Detective" Season 1 started life as a book and a stage play before becoming one of those rare shows that actually live up to their considerable hype. Nic Pizzolatto's detective series set an impossibly high standard with its inaugural season, one which the writer/creator failed to match with his two follow-up seasons. Small though her role may be, then, Moriarty is surely proud to have played Woody Harrelson's rebellious daughter in what might just be the best HBO season of all time.

Based on a character from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series, Annie January started her time on "The Boys" by auditioning for the Seven. Over the course of the series, however, she grew disillusioned with Vought International and their profiteering, ultimately switching sides to help the titular superhero team. Starlight even showed up as part of the Starlighters storyline in season 2 of spin-off "Gen V." The role is easily Moriarty's biggest and most well-known. But what many fans might have missed is that the woman behind this hopeful hero once played a small but significant role in Season 1 of "True Detective".

Audrey Hart was the daughter of Woody Harrelson's Marty Hart, who, alongside Matthew McConaughey's Rustin Cohle, investigated a spate of murders and disappearances in Southern Louisiana. Though Audrey wasn't a big part of the story, she was an important character as she represented everything Marty needed in his life but was too preoccupied to see. She was also at the center of a smaller mystery that fans still theorize about today.