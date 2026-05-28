Why Phil From Backrooms Looks So Familiar

Director Kane Parsons has made the transition from YouTube to Hollywood. Taking "The Backrooms," which traces its origins to online forums, and turning it into a successful series of YouTube Shorts paved the way for a feature film from A24. Now, "Backrooms" is poised to become one of the biggest, most talked-about horror movies of the year.

In the movie, a peculiar doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom. Strange and horrific happenings ensue. The cast is led by Oscar-nominees Chiewetel Ejiofor ("12 Years a Slave," "The Martian") and Renate Reinsve ("The Worst Person in the World," "Sentimental Value"). But they're far from the only people in the cast, as Parsons needed several more humans to help fill out the strange, yellow, liminal spaces that make up the Backrooms.

One of those actors is Mark Duplass, who plays Phil in the movie. Phil is part of the skin-crawling, liminal nightmare that is "Backrooms." Those who have seen the movie may well have had that "he looks familiar" feeling upon seeing Phil. There's more than a few good reasons for that, as Duplass has been a lot of places and done a lot of things throughout his career. Over the last 20 years or so, he's been an actor, writer, producer, and director, one who actually has some things in common with Parsons.

Alongside his brother Jay Duplass, he got his start making short films before branching into features such as "The Puffy Chair," "Baghead," "Cyrus," and "Jeff, Who Lives at Home." Duplass had on-screen roles in some of those early movies as well. The Duplass brothers even turned down a Marvel movie, but their reputation was such that Marvel Studios offered them one in the first place.