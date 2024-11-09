Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The League?
Created by Jeff & Jackie Schaffer, one of FX's most popular comedy series was "The League," which ran for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015. The raucous sitcom follows a group of friends in Chicago who run a highly competitive fantasy football league every year, creating their own challenges, rewards, and penalties. Along the way, the ensemble endures their own hilarious highs and lows involving romance and family life in between planning their fantasy teams. Throughout the show's run, the group is joined by several memorable guest stars and recurring characters, including the occasional real-life football player getting in on the fun.
Led by a solid ensemble cast of talented comedians, "The League" introduced beloved, crass characters framed against the backdrop of fantasy sports. Since the show's ending in 2015, many of the cast members have gone on to continue their film and television careers, while others haven't reached the same level of success. Here's what's happened to the main cast of "The League" since the series came to a close in December 2015.
Pete Eckhart (Mark Duplass)
At the heart of "The League" is Pete Eckhart (Mark Duplass), an affable everyman who holds an unassuming office job in Chicago. Pete ventures back into the dating scene after divorcing his wife Meegan (Leslie Bibb) in the first season. He graduated from high school with several of the people in the league and remains best friends with Kevin MacArthur (Stephen Rannazzisi) throughout the series. In the series finale, Pete wins a million dollars and retires after secretly conceiving a child with Meegan prior to her marriage to Andre Nowzick (Paul Scheer).
Mark Duplass launched his career co-writing, co-producing, and co-directing the 2005 indie movie "The Puffy Chair" with his brother Jay Duplass. The project also marked Duplass' first collaboration with "League" co-star Katie Aselton, whom he has since married and collaborated with on subsequent film and television projects. Duplass has co-created several television shows, including "Togetherness," "Penelope," and "The Creep Tapes," continuing the horror franchise that began with "Creep." He's also helmed indie movies including "Cyrus" and "Jeff, Who Lives at Home." Outside of projects he produces, Duplass' acting roles include "The Mindy Project," "The Morning Show," and the sexually educational "Big Mouth."
Rodney Ruxin (Nick Kroll)
The most obnoxious member of the league is Rodney Ruxin (Nick Kroll), who works as a product-liability attorney. Ruxin is constantly torn between triumphing over the league each season and staying devoted to his wife Sofia (Nadine Velazquez) and their son Geoffrey (Adam Karchmer). Uptight and petty with his friends, Ruxin often resorts to under-handed means to keep his fantasy team winning. Over the course of "The League," Ruxin's sister Rebecca (Lizzy Caplan) and father Rupert (Jeff Goldblum) get roped into the league's antics.
A standup comedian and comedy writer, including contributing to "Chappelle's Show," Kroll's first major on-screen work was starring in the short-lived sitcom "Cavemen" based on the recurring Geico insurance commercials. During "The League," Kroll also created and starred in "Kroll Show," a sketch comedy series on Comedy Central, which ran from 2013 to 2015 and spawned a Broadway show and Netflix special with John Mulaney. Recently, Kroll worked with Mel Brooks on the Hulu limited series "History of the World, Part II," writing, directing, and executive producing the project, as well as acting in it. Since 2017, Kroll has worked on the Netflix animated series "Big Mouth" and its spinoff "Human Resources," which he co-created and stars in.
Jenny MacArthur (Katie Aselton)
Kevin's wife and the mother to their two children is Jenny MacArthur (Katie Aselton), who quickly proves more adept at managing his fantasy team than he is. Jenny's love of football and managing fantasy teams leads to her officially joining the fantasy league in the second season. During the third season, Jenny becomes pregnant with her and Kevin's second child, giving birth to their son in the fourth season premiere. While Kevin's friends are initially reluctant to include Jenny in the league, she quickly proves to just be as delightfully vulgar as them and gets actively involved in their schemes.
Katie Aselton has been married to "League" co-star Mark Duplass since 2006, with Aselton's pregnancy with their second daughter mirroring Jenny's pregnancy on the show. Aselton is also a screenwriter and film director, helming 2010's "The Freebie," 2012's "Black Rock," and 2022's "Mack & Rita." With Duplass, Aselton has appeared in the HBO series "Togetherness" and Apple TV+'s acclaimed original series "The Morning Show." After "The League," Aselton has had recurring roles in the Hulu series "Casual" and the FX superhero series "Legion."
Andre Nowzick (Paul Scheer)
Every friend group needs someone who is lovably naive and hopelessly socially awkward, despite their best efforts, and Andre Nowzick certainly fills that role. A successful plastic surgeon, Andre constantly tries to adopt new trends, especially fashion, in order to appear hip to contemporary culture. These attempts, along with his overall gullibility, make Andre a frequent target for ridicule in "The League," which he often takes in stride. Andre is taken advantage of for his wealth, usually finding himself funding his friends' ridiculous shenanigans.
Paul Scheer's career got its start as a member of "Chicago City Limits," the longest-running off-Broadway comedy show, with Scheer joining in 1995. After joining the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater improv group, Scheer started working with longtime collaborator and "League" co-star Rob Huebel. Scheer has since appeared in numerous television and film projects, including "Fresh Off the Boat," "Veep," and "Big Mouth." Scheer often works with his wife June Diane Raphael, with Raphael appearing in "The League," as well as the long-running podcast "How Did This Get Made?"
Kevin MacArthur (Stephen Rannazzisi)
Jenny's hapless husband and father to their children is Kevin MacArthur, an assistant district attorney in Chicago and Pete's best friend. For the majority of "The League," Kevin is the fantasy league's commissioner, overseeing how it's operated each season. Kevin is also the older brother of Taco (Jon Lajoie), largely supporting his sibling's carefree lifestyle. Prone to fits of great anxiety, Kevin's wife and friends often take advantage of this to their endless amusement.
Stephen Rannazzisi began his career as a standup comedian in 2001, initially claiming he left his white-collar job to pursue his dream after surviving the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Rannazzisi's television career began in earnest as a member on the on-screen crew of MTV's reality series "Punk'd" in 2003, working with Ashton Kutcher. After a New York Times piece debunked Rannazzisi's 9/11 claims, he admitted that his account of the incident was a fabrication. Since then, Rannazzisi has maintained a relatively low-profile, with his largest on-screen appearance since the end of "The League" being a guest-starring role in "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
Taco MacArthur (Jon Lajoie)
Kevin's perpetually under-the-influence younger brother is Taco, who often lives with Kevin's family and relies on their hospitality. Taco knows relatively little about football but still has won at least one fantasy league competition with his friends. Despite often being unemployed and living with his brother's family, Taco is usually quite prolific with his amorous couplings. A gifted musician, Kevin often writes funny songs about the group and whatever flights of fancy he gets himself into.
Originally from Montreal, Jon Lajoie is a comedian and singer-songwriter who began his career appearing on the Canadian television series "L'Auberge du chien noir" in 2003. Lajoie branched into musical comedy by 2006 and released his debut studio album in 2009, the same year he began working on "The League." While starring in "The League," Lajoie appeared in the 2013 movie "Let's Be Cops" and reunited with Kroll on "Kroll Show." After "The League," Lajoie has released non-comedic music under the moniker Wolfie's Not Fine, and written songs for "The LEGO Movie Part 2" and "The Afterparty."
Rafi (Jason Mantzoukas)
Sofia's brother Rafi (Jason Mantzoukas) is chaos personified, often embroiled in some sexual escapade or get-rich-quick scheme. A flashback episode in the sixth season reveals Rafi was once a stable family man who lost his family in a tragic accident, driving him insane. Interestingly, the man responsible for the accident, Dirty Randy (Seth Rogen), has since become Rafi's best friend and frequent partner-in-crime. The rest of the league tolerate Rafi's manic and unpredictable behavior while Rafi often lives off the generosity of his brother-in-law Ruxin.
After graduating college in 1995, Jason Mantzoukas traveled the world studying North African and Middle Eastern music on a Watson Fellowship. Relocating to New York in 1998, Mantzoukas joined the Upright Citizens Brigade and studied improv comedy directly under Amy Poehler. Mantzoukas has gone on to have recurring roles in many comedies, including "Parks and Recreation," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and "The Good Place." He also has an extensive voice acting career, with series regular roles in "Big Mouth," "Invincible," and the family friendly "Star Trek: Prodigy." He's also one of the co-hosts of "How Did This Get Made?" with Paul Scheer and June-Diane Raphael.
Sofia Ruxin (Nadine Velazquez)
Sofia Ruxin is Rafi's sister, Ruxin's wife, and the mother to their son Geoffrey, with Sofia barely tolerating her husband's fantasy football antics. This causes Ruxin to be mindful of keeping his wife happy, often directly at odds with his intense desire to win each season. To Ruxin's chagrin, Sofia has an especially close and flirtatious friendship with Taco, triggering Ruxin's deep insecurities. In the seventh and final season, Sofia accidentally dies during a vaginal rejuvenation procedure in her native Puerto Rico, leaving Ruxin a grieving widower.
One of the few recurring actors in "The League" to have actually been born in Chicago, Nadine Velazquez began her film and television career in 2003. Prior to "The League," Velazquez was a part of the main cast for the popular sitcom "My Name Is Earl" from 2005 to 2009. During "The League," Velazquez was also a recurring cast member on "Hart of Dixie." Following the conclusion of "The League," Velazquez has been a main cast member in "Major Crimes," "Six," and "Queens."
Trixie Von Stein (Jayma Mays)
Andre falls in love with his interior decorator Trixie Von Stein (Jayma Mays) and begins a whirlwind romance with her. This culminates in the two becoming engaged, but their relationship is strained when Trixie learns she is allergic to Andre's semen. The engagement is called off when Trixie learns Andre has agreed to a secret fantasy draft on the weekend of their planned wedding. A crying Trixie then wipes her eyes with a rag, inadvertently blinding herself as it is laced with Andre's semen.
Jayma Mays' on-screen career began with an appearance in a 2004 episode of "Joey" and a small role in the 2005 thriller "Red Eye." Mays had a main role in the television series "Glee" and "The Millers," as well as a recurring role on "Ugly Betty." On the big screen, Mays memorably appears in "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" and "Bill & Ted Face the Music." Since "The League," Mays has also had key roles in "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" and "Trial & Error."
Shivakamini Somakandarkram (Janina Gavankar)
The namesake of the Shiva, the trophy awarded to the winner of the fantasy league champion each season, Shiva was a high school classmate of several of the main characters. Following high school, Shiva has since become an accomplished urologist that specializes in genital reconstruction procedures. Romantically linked to Kevin in high school, Shiva briefly dates Andre during the first season. Though Shiva regularly resurfaces in the league's lives, she resents them for using an unflattering high school picture of her on their trophy.
Another actor who grew up in the greater Chicago metropolitan area, Janina Gavankar's career took off with a prominent role in the Showtime series "The L Word." Gavankar has gone on to have recurring roles on "True Blood," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Big Sky," and "The Morning Show," the latter reuniting her with Duplass. Gavankar's film projects include the 2020 sports drama "The Way Back" and the notoriously lambasted "Borderlands." An avid gamer, Gavankar has appeared in major roles in games including "Star Wars Battlefront II," "Horizon Zero Dawn," and "Alan Wake II."
Meegan Eckhart (Leslie Bibb)
At the start of "The League," Pete is married to Meegan Eckhart, with whom he has an acrimonious relationship. After Meegan gives away Pete's lucky draft shirt, he decides to divorce her, though she periodically resurfaces in his life. Following their divorce, Pete is placed in the tricky position of having to steal his sex tape with Meegan from her home. In the final season of "The League," Meegan begins dating Andre, eventually marrying him by the conclusion of the series.
Starting her career as a model, Leslie Bibb began acting with small roles in shows like "Home Improvement" and the 1997 movie "Private Parts." Bibb's acting career reached new heights when she starred on the television series "Popular," which premiered in 1999. Bibb has since appeared in a number of major television and film projects, including the first two "Iron Man" movies, "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," and cult classic horror movie "Trick 'R Treat." Following "The League," Bibb has had main roles in high-profile shows like "Jupiter's Legacy" and "Palm Royale."
Russell Deramo (Rob Huebel)
A recurring presence in the friend group ever since the series premiere is Dr. Russell Deramo (Rob Huebel), who attends Andre's draft party kicking off the show. Deramo resurfaces in the second season after temporarily relocating to New York, admitting he is a sex addict. Deramo befriends Rafi, taking his escapades and vices to new levels of depravity, usually involving their mutual friend Dirty Randy. Deramo joins the league in the sixth season and opens a wine bar with Andre, only for his sex addiction to relapse and send him on another spiral.
Rob Huebel has been a friend and collaborator with Paul Scheer since their time together in the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York. In addition to appearing in many small roles in film and television, Huebel was a producer on "The Awful Truth" and "The Daily Show." Huebel was part of the regular cast and a writer on the long-running Adult Swim series "Children's Hospital" from 2010 to 2016. After "Children's Hospital," Huebel has had recurring roles in shows including "Big Mouth" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls."