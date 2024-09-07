Netflix's Big Mouth Has Become Sex Ed For An Entire Generation (And They Know It)

After the completion of the upcoming eighth and final season, "Big Mouth" will surpass "Grace & Frankie" and tie with "Elite" to become the longest-running Netflix Original scripted series in the streamer's history. The adult animated coming-of-age sitcom created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett was brought to life by the animation mavens at Titmouse, Inc., and tackles the peaks and problems of puberty through song, satire, and side-splitting humor. On the surface, "Big Mouth" might seem like the joke is nothing more than youngsters talking inappropriately about the birds and the bees, but there's a deep honesty to the way the series explores themes of sex, sexuality, hormones, shame, irrational fears, relationships, and growing up — even if a literal Hormone Monster is used to personify those big feelings.

Nearly seven years after the show first debuted, "Big Mouth" has covered a wide variety of puberty-related topics, ones that are often too awkward or too uncomfortable to discuss with family, teachers, or even friends. Sure, we can ask a trusted adult where babies come from, but who do teens have to turn to when they read a book that makes them feel strange and tingly for the first time? Fortunately, whether "Big Mouth" ever set out to do it or not, the show is there for them.

I was recently invited to visit Titmouse, Inc. studios where I was given an exclusive preview of season 8, but also was able to have a casual chat with Goldberg and writer Mark Levin. At one point I mentioned that my 11-year-old niece was a huge fan of the show and loved how it provided her with talking points to ask her parents (and her auntie, me) about her own changing body. I was curious if the writers were conscious of impressionable youngsters who may be watching when creating their episodes.

As it turns out, the "Big Mouth" team is very aware that they might be filling the void of sex education, and are trying to do right by those who need the information most.