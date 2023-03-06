History Of The World Part II: Mel Brooks Encouraged Nick Kroll & Ike Barinholtz To Get Dirty [Exclusive Interview]

So you mentioned everyone being excited to work with Mel Brooks. I feel like that had to be a bucket list item for both of you. He hasn't been nearly as active as he used to be. Did you ever even think that was possible? And what was it like working with him on this?

Barinholtz: I did not think it was possible just, because I just figured, "Yeah, I'm not going to get that chance. He's kind of doing other stuff now." So when Nick called me and told me, it was the fastest I've ever said yes. To get to talk to Mel, and pitch him jokes and storylines, and hear stories from him about the writers' room at "Your Show of Shows," it was just surreal. Every time I would get off a Zoom with him, or we'd talk to him, I would just shake my head. I'd go run in and tell my wife. I'd be like, "You're not going to believe it. Brooks just told me this incredible story about Neil Simon and Carl Reiner!" And she would look at me and say, "I'm on a call. I also have a job. It's not just about you, you selfish prick. And f*** off!"

[laughs]

Kroll: He was on with Mel Brooks because, frankly, they have a romantic relationship.

Barinholtz: That was a big hurdle for me to have to get over to work with Mel. But I did it. And that shows you how much he means to me personally.

And you're a true professional because of it.

Barinholtz: Yes, I am. Yes, I am.

One thing that was surprising to me was that "History of the World Part II" gets a little more raunchy than "History of the World Part I," but it's hilarious. Was there ever any concern about taking it a little too far?

Barinholtz: You know, Mel did say to us, actually early on, he said, "Don't be afraid to tell dirty jokes."

Kroll: Mm-hmm.

That's awesome.

Barinholtz: I feel like, just based on Nick and I and Wanda's humor, we're already predisposed to do that. But to get the extra blessing to go for it, really, I just thought was so nice, and it allowed us to really just be absolutely disgusting.