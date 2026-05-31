The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Episode Fans Rarely Talk About — But Absolutely Should

The "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Whispers" (February 7, 1994) is told in flashback. The eternally beleagured Chief O'Brien (Colm Meaney) recalls an event from a few days prior, during which he was on an away mission to visit an alien species called the Parada. The Parada are preparing for an upcoming peace summit of some kind and require Starfleet's aid in setting up security measures.

When he returned from those talks, though, something was amiss back on Deep Space Nine. O'Brien's wife Keiko (Rosalind Chao) and young daughter Molly (Hana Hatae) were suddenly cold and weirdly distant. At work, he found that other engineers were working on security measures without his knowledge, all under the express orders of his commanding officer, Commander Sisko (Avery Brooks), the best captain in "Star Trek."

O'Brien begins to notice people having secret conversations as they glance in his direction. Why is Sisko having a conversation with Keiko, and what was it about? Why did Dr. Bashir insist on giving him such a long and invasive medical scan? Even the station's chief of security, Odo (Rene Auberjonois), seems to be eyeballing O'Brien with suspicion. Why is everyone acting so weird?

Trekkies will immediately know that something's amiss. "Whispers" came partway through the second season of "Deep Space Nine," so audiences all naturally understood that everyone was behaving out of character. Audiences will spend the entire episode looking for clues as to why everyone seems so paranoid. Is O'Brien in a parallel universe somehow? Did he contract a weird disease he doesn't know about? Trekkies will begin placing bets as to what is going on.

Of course, the truth will be revealed, but it may not play out exactly how you might expect. "Whispers" is largely forgotten, but weirdly gripping.