Why Spider-Noir Used Megawatt Instead Of Electro

Spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Season 1 to follow.

"Spider-Noir" is not your typical "Spider-Man" story, but Marvel fans will still recognize some characters in the show's black-and-white version of 1930s New York City. One of Season 1's main subplots features Ben Reilly/the Spider (Nicolas Cage) tracking "monsters" who have similar superpowers as him.

In Episode 1, "Step Into My Office," Ben meets Flint Marko/Sandman (Jack Huston), who has loose control of his body's sand-shifting powers. Then there's Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone (Abraham Popoola), named for his rock-hard skin. Finally, there's another criminal who can create and blast electricity, like a living organic electric generator. Spider-Man fans will recognize this super criminal (played by Andrew Lewis Caldwell) as ... Megawatt? Huh?

Spider-Man's rogues gallery famously includes an electricity-themed villain: Max Dillon/Electro, as played in live-action by Jamie Foxx in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." There's even an Electro in the "Marvel Noir" comic universe who fights with an electrical generator affixed to his back. So, why on Earth did "Spider-Noir" adapt the ultra-obscure Megawatt when the obvious choice of Electro was right there?

Speaking to IGN, "Spider-Noir" developer Oren Uziel mentioned there were certain characters the show couldn't use. However, his phrasing suggests that leaving out Electro may have been more of a self-imposed challenge.

"I'm not sure that I was ever told specifically [who] you can't use," Uziel explained, calling the Spider-Verse a "shared playground" and noting "Spider-Noir" is releasing right before "Spider-Man: Brand New Day":