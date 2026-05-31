10 Best Horror Anthology Movies Of All Time, Ranked

The anthology movie is a distinct art form, one whose strengths and drawbacks are well known and almost entirely foundational to the general understanding of how the genre works. By virtue of the framework, you already know that in any single anthology movie there will be some stories you enjoy more than others; a wraparound structure that usually works overtime to try to cohere the stories into a holistic film; and usually an uneven pace and momentum, produced by the stop-start quality of refreshing with a new story with its own narrative arc every 20 minutes or so, especially for anthologies worked on by different directors.

That said, there's plenty of worthwhile anthology media out there, including numerous horror film anthologies you can watch and read. Horror seems particularly suited to the format: bite-sized chunks of spooky excursions or, surprisingly frequently, mini EC Comics-style tales of moral punishment. Obviously, not all horror anthologies are created equal, but the best have a consistent set of well-crafted stories and a cohesive aesthetic sensibility across the runtime while still maintaining a sense of enticing variety that keeps you on the hook for the next segment.

These are the 10 best horror anthologies of all time, ranked.