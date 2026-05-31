10 Best Horror Anthology Movies Of All Time, Ranked
The anthology movie is a distinct art form, one whose strengths and drawbacks are well known and almost entirely foundational to the general understanding of how the genre works. By virtue of the framework, you already know that in any single anthology movie there will be some stories you enjoy more than others; a wraparound structure that usually works overtime to try to cohere the stories into a holistic film; and usually an uneven pace and momentum, produced by the stop-start quality of refreshing with a new story with its own narrative arc every 20 minutes or so, especially for anthologies worked on by different directors.
That said, there's plenty of worthwhile anthology media out there, including numerous horror film anthologies you can watch and read. Horror seems particularly suited to the format: bite-sized chunks of spooky excursions or, surprisingly frequently, mini EC Comics-style tales of moral punishment. Obviously, not all horror anthologies are created equal, but the best have a consistent set of well-crafted stories and a cohesive aesthetic sensibility across the runtime while still maintaining a sense of enticing variety that keeps you on the hook for the next segment.
These are the 10 best horror anthologies of all time, ranked.
10. The Mortuary Collection
Ryan Spindell's 2019 debut feature is the kind of horror anthology that wears its love of the genre on its sleeve without falling into superficial pastiche. Set in the perpetually fog-drenched town of Raven's End, "The Mortuary Collection" follows a young woman who wanders into the funeral parlor of Montgomery Dark, played by Clancy Brown, who then unspools a series of cautionary tales imbued with gleeful terror. It was a pandemic-era Shudder release that came and went, but it is a hidden gem, sitting at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The stories draw on the darkly humorous tradition of EC Comics morality plays and are consistently well-crafted and satisfyingly grotesque, covering territory from a predatory college party scene rendered in deliciously appropriate body horror to a darkly comic riff on caretaker fatigue that walks a satisfyingly uncomfortable tonal tightrope. But the film's real secret weapon is its wraparound structure, which Spindell invests with genuine emotional stakes rather than treating it as mere connective tissue between segments, a trap many anthologies fall into. It culminates in a final-act twist that delivers a gut punch without feeling cheap. Spindell made this on a modest budget but with a clear-eyed understanding of what the format demands of a filmmaker.
9. V/H/S
By 2012, the found-footage genre had been strip-mined of most of its novelty, making it all the more remarkable that "V/H/S" managed to find fresh dread within its lo-fi, degraded aesthetic. It even kicked off an entire franchise, which we've ranked from worst to best. Produced under the collective banner of Bloody Disgusting and featuring segments from Adam Wingard, Ti West, David Bruckner, Glenn McQuaid, Joe Swanberg, and the group Radio Silence, "V/H/S" is a compilation of anxieties lurking in a world drowning in amateur video and surveillance.
The film is deliberately rough and uneven, and some segments admittedly work better than others. Ti West's "Second Honeymoon," while characteristically restrained, is the one most likely to test a viewer's patience. Yet that unevenness feels almost intentionally haphazard. With the static, the grain, and the timestamp burned into the corner of the frame, the horror feels visceral in a way cleaner productions rarely achieve.
Of course, the real standout is Bruckner's "Amateur Night," about a group of men who pick up the wrong woman at a bar, which is tense and nasty in just the way you want from these stories. The wraparound story, as with most found footage, leaves something to be desired, but there's no question that "V/H/S" reinvigorated the horror anthology genre with its grungy ambition.
8. Body Bags
Originally produced for Showtime as a potential television anthology series that never materialized beyond this lone entry, "Body Bags" is a gratifying oddity in the filmographies of both John Carpenter and Tobe Hooper. It's a joy to see these two titans of American horror sharing the same real estate, with Carpenter directing two segments and Hooper the third, not to mention Carpenter himself hosting the whole affair as a wisecracking, ghoulish coroner who seems to be having the looniest time of his life.
There is something fundamentally pleasurable about watching two men so instrumental in shaping the genre they're working in treat the material with such visible, relaxed enjoyment, a quality that translates directly to the viewing experience and gives "Body Bags" a breezy confidence that emanates from two filmmaking maestros taking the time to let loose a little.
The first segment, "The Gas Station," is a tight, efficiently constructed slasher exercise that Carpenter assembles with his typical airtight economy. Stacy Keach's turn in the hair-transplant-gone-wrong segment, titled "Hair," is a committed, funny piece of body horror. Finally, Mark Hamill's "Eye," about a race car driver who receives a murderer's cornea after an accident, is the film's most genuinely unsettling stretch, with Hamill shedding his likability with evident relish. "Body Bags" never reaches the heights of either collaborator's other projects, but it's a must-see curiosity for their fans.
7. Tales from the Crypt
Amicus Productions' 1972 anthology, directed by Freddie Francis and drawn from the EC Comics that scandalized American parents throughout the 1950s, "Tales from the Crypt" is the film that did as much as any other to codify the modern horror anthology as a format, anticipating even its own popular reimagining by HBO almost 20 years later. Five strangers become lost in a series of catacombs and are confronted by a hooded figure, played by Ralph Richardson, who presents each with a vision of their own moral undoing, carried out with famously horrific comeuppance.
What distinguishes "Tales from the Crypt" from later imitators is the conviction of its ensemble and the film's refusal to wink too knowingly at its own absurdities — there's an earnest sincerity in the way it approaches rectifying its characters' failures. Peter Cushing delivers an understated performance as a lonely widower in a surprisingly emotionally cogent segment, while Joan Collins appears in an opening story of satisfying tinsel-and-blood nastiness.
Francis, a veteran of British horror through his long work with Hammer, brings a rigorous sense of craft that the material rewards handsomely. The film understands that these stories work precisely because they are morality plays, rigorously executing the mandate of necessary punishment.
6. Trick 'r Treat
Michael Dougherty's "Trick 'r Treat" had a strange journey to becoming a horror classic. It was shelved by Warner Bros. for two years before receiving a quiet direct-to-video release in 2009, leading to a cult status that has grown over the years, to the point that it is impossible to enter a Spirit Halloween without seeing the paper-sacked head of the sharpened-lollipop supernatural killer Sam plastered all over the merchandise. Set across a single Halloween night in a small Ohio town, "Trick 'r Treat" interweaves four stories with structural novelty, overlapping players and stories throughout the night in playful ways.
The film is filled with committed character actor performances: Dylan Baker is vicious and funny as the town's cheerfully homicidal school principal, and Brian Cox brings a weathered, grumbling authority to the film's most introspective and scary segment. The mythological figure of Sam — who serves as a kind of karmic enforcer of Halloween traditions — proves to be a genuinely iconic creation, with his kiddie sadism and perfectly simple character design. Dougherty understands that the best Halloween stories are the ones that remember Halloween is supposed to feel dangerous, that the candy and the costumes are a negotiation with something older and less friendly than the holiday's commercial face would suggest. "Trick 'r Treat" superbly traffics in that exact type of tension.
5. Tales from the Hood
Rusty Cundieff's 1995 horror anthology, produced by Spike Lee, arrives wearing the trappings of schlocky genre entertainment but wields them as a delivery mechanism for a righteous political fury. The premise is familiar: Three drug dealers visit the mortuary of one Mr. Simms, in a galvanizing performance from Clarence Williams III, and hear stories about the recently deceased. But Cundieff and co-writer Darin Scott use the format to construct parables that address police brutality, the lingering psychic violence of American racism, domestic abuse, and the internalized self-destruction of gang culture without ever allowing the horror itself to become merely decorative.
It's extremely fun and upsetting in equal measure, as the reality of being Black in America is perceived through the lens of spooky campfire stories with zombies, monsters, bodily mutilations, haunted dolls, and fringe experiments, but without ever losing the grounded reality of the real horrors that are being expounded upon. "Tales from the Hood" predates the more high-profile wave of socially conscious Black horror by over two decades, and remains unjustly somewhat underseen outside of horror circles, but rightfully makes an appearance on our list of the 15 best horror films from Black directors.
4. Creepshow
The meeting of George Romero and Stephen King on "Creepshow" is one of those collaborations so obviously, mutually well-suited that it seems less like a production decision and more like fate. What more could you ask for than two men who, together, helped to co-author the grammar of modern American horror, sitting down to produce a loving, raucous tribute to the EC Comics that had frightened and thrilled them as children?
Written by King and directed by Romero, "Creepshow" features five segments of escalating, cheerfully lurid splendor. King himself appears in the charmingly idiotic "Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill," playing a hapless farmer with an unhinged commitment to physical degradation. Ted Danson and Leslie Nielsen turn up in segments of pointed, ironic cruelty, in just the type of grisly perversity you want from these artists, with creature and gore effects courtesy of iconic horror makeup artist Tom Savini.
The genius of "Creepshow" is that Romero leans fully into the film's comic-book origins, framing panels and expressionistic color with the excitement of a man genuinely trying to make a movie that replicates the heightened imagery he fondly remembered — this was his opportunity to pay homage to his childhood. It is exuberant and gleefully alive with the specific pleasure of two craftsmen working in a form they love without reservation.
3. Kwaidan
Masaki Kobayashi's 1964 adaptation of the Japanese ghost stories collected by Lafcadio Hearn occupies a category that most films — horror, anthology, or otherwise — cannot reach, and which very few have seriously attempted. Winner of the Special Jury Prize at Cannes and nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, "Kwaidan" is among the most visually audacious films ever made, with each of its four segments set against hand-painted backdrops of otherworldly artifice that sever the viewer's anchoring sense of naturalism and place them instead inside something closer to a fever dream.
This is horror predicated not on shock but on accumulating dread, on the melancholy weight of a universe indifferent to human feeling — these four ghost stories focus on dark, universal themes. It is populated by figures like the imperious snow woman of "The Woman of the Snow" and the eyeless, ink-brushed specter of "Hoichi the Earless" — one of the most overwhelming single set pieces on this list, combining visual invention, sound design, and sustained emotional dread into something that wears down the viewer with unease. At nearly three hours, "Kwaidan" asks for a particular quality of attention, and it rewards that attention with an experience genuinely unlike anything else the genre has to offer. It is less interested in frightening you than in making you feel the bottomless pull of whatever lies beyond.
2. Dead of Night
If you're talking about the horror anthology as a format, you're inevitably going to arrive at "Dead of Night." The 1945 Ealing Studios production didn't merely influence everything that came after it but essentially authored the genre's template — every wraparound structure, every gathering of strangers exchanging dark stories, and every film on this list owes something of its architecture to what was assembled here. Directed across five stories by Alberto Cavalcanti, Charles Crichton, Basil Dearden, and Robert Hamer, "Dead of Night" follows an architect who arrives at a country house gripped by a haunting sense of déjà vu, certain he has dreamed this gathering before, and finds himself drawn into a series of supernatural testimonials from the assembled guests.
The film's wraparound structure operates on a formal logic so elegant that it may still reign as the best attempt at the framework ever conceived, successfully reorganizing everything you thought you understood about the preceding hour. And then there is Michael Redgrave's Hugo Fitch, the ventriloquist driven to dissolution by his murderous dummy Maxwell, a performance of controlled psychological fracturing that influenced every haunted-puppet narrative that followed. "Dead of Night" is the origin of the entire filmic horror anthology tradition.
1. Black Sabbath
That Mario Bava's "Black Sabbath" lands at the top of this list will surprise no horror anthology fans. Released in 1963 and presented in the American International Pictures version, with a sardonic Boris Karloff, "Black Sabbath" comprises three stories that coalesce into a masterclass in atmospheric horror so influential that it would individually influence forward-thinking films like "Pulp Fiction" decades down the line.
The stories in "Black Sabbath" all have their strengths: "The Drop of Water," in which a nurse steals a ring from a corpse and brings it home, is a study in the damp, inexorable mechanics of dread, with a lingering and disturbing central image. "The Telephone" operates as a sleek, erotic thriller that feels decades ahead of its time. And then there is "The Wurdalak," in which Karloff himself plays a patriarch returned from the dead as a vampire, his transformation into a creature that preys specifically and tenderly upon those it loves most, carrying an emotional horror that transcends the genre's usual registers entirely, landing somewhere in the territory of genuine tragedy.
Bava's use of color is operatic: his saturated reds and blues make the intensified emotions of his stories evident within his hallucinatory compositions. His command of mood is so complete that "Black Sabbath" can lay claim to being the most comprehensive set of stories on this list — the horror anthology has truly never been more perfectly inhabited.