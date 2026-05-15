15 Best Satire Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Some comedy movies are solely interested in making audiences laugh. There's not some higher goal other than to put a smile on your face, and that's perfectly okay. But some movies want to move beyond the simple label of "comedy" or even "parody." These are satire films, or stories that use humor to poke fun at personal or societal follies.

Ideally, you'll laugh at satire movies, but that's not their sole purpose. They're designed to get you to think about the shortcomings in institutions, individuals, and ideas, especially if they're political or religious. Some of the best satire movies of all time focus on Hollywood itself, exposing the foibles of actors and what audiences perceive is a "good" movie.

Satire is difficult to pull off. All satire should be comedic, but that doesn't mean all comedy is satire. There's a fine line and plenty of overlap with other genres. But as far as satirical films that make you laugh and think, these are the best of the best.