Why Paul Verhoeven Was Going To Pass On Directing RoboCop (And What Changed His Mind)

In America, Paul Verhoeven is best known for the chapter of his career that began with "RoboCop" in 1987 — a run of sci-fi hits and erotic dramas that included "Starship Troopers," "Basic Instinct," "Showgirls," and "Total Recall." It was a decade and a half of classics and cult classics, but the director was well established in his native Netherlands and Europe at large before making the jump to Hollywood.

Verhoeven made his first American film in 1985, "Flesh and Blood," and "RoboCop" followed just two years later. However, the director nearly passed on the film that ultimately solidified his place in pop culture history (not that it's something Verhoeven has ever been terribly concerned with). In 2014, Esquire published an oral history of "RoboCop," in which Verhoeven explained his initial trepidation.

"I was feeling insecure at first about RoboCop as it was unlike anything I'd done before," he explained. While it was his second American film, Verhoeven was still relatively new to working in the English language, and he struggled to find a thematic way into the script at first. It was only after his wife read through it and encouraged him to take the job that he began to see the film in a different light.

"She said to me, 'I think you're looking at this the wrong way. There's enough there, soul-wise, about losing your identity and finding it again,'" the director explained to Esquire. "I didn't recognize that in the beginning. That was the main issue: finding the philosophical background to the film."