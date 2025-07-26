Why Peter Weller Was Fired From RoboCop (Only To Be Brought Back)

Just like in regular jobs, actors get fired from major Hollywood movies for all sorts of reasons, be they "creative differences" with the director or because they weren't quite right for a role after all. Often, we can look back at these decisions with the benefit of hindsight and think, "Yeah, that was definitely the right choice." Take two high-profile cases from the '80s. "Back to the Future" may well have been a hit even with Eric Stoltz playing Marty McFly, but it would've lacked the breezy comic energy that Michael J. Fox brought as his replacement; and the alien hunter in "Predator" certainly wouldn't have been as terrifying with Jean-Claude Van Damme in the suit instead of the towering Kevin Peter Hall, despite the physical prowess of the relatively diminutive Belgian. On the flip side, we all have actors who we think should have been given their marching orders, but stars who were fired and re-hired for the same role are much thinner on the ground.

Take Peter Weller in Paul Verhoeven's "RoboCop." As is often the case with iconic roles, Weller wasn't first pick to play Alex Murphy, a straight-shooting cop who is brutally murdered on the beat and resurrected as a gleaming cyborg law enforcer and an "American Jesus" (Verhoeven's words). A range of names were considered, including Michael Ironside (who also auditioned to play Clarence Boddicker, the movie's chief heavy), Keith Carradine, Tom Berenger, and Rutger Hauer. Perhaps the most eye-catching name was Arnold Schwarzenegger after his robotic turn in "The Terminator" a few years earlier, though his massive frame was deemed too bulky to convincingly carry off the RoboCop costume.

Enter Weller, a relative unknown who had already earned something of a cult reputation thanks to his absurd and inventive sci-fi flop "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension." He fit the bill perfectly because he was cheap, slim enough to carry off the outfit, and eager to do the job (having loved Verhoeven's earlier films). In return, Verhoeven liked Weller because he had a good chin, which was very important as Weller spends much of the movie emoting with just the lower half of his face. But the mutual admiration didn't last long once the director and his star got on set and tempers began to flare.