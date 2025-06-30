Peter Weller's Absurd And Inventive '80s Sci-Fi Flop Is Streaming For Free

Milos Forman's "Amadeus" may have cleaned up at the Oscars while "Ghostbusters" dominated the box office, but for me, 1984 is best remembered as a vintage year for cult movies. For starters, "This is Spinal Tap" was one of the most quotable movies of all time, and there was more musical madness with Val Kilmer spoofing Elvis in "Top Secret!" and Walter Hill's rock 'n' roll fable "Streets of Fire." Elsewhere, Emilio Estevez was on the trail of a UFO Chevy Malibu in "Repo Man," while Troma gave us an alternative superhero for the ages in "The Toxic Avenger." The list goes on, but arguably the weirdest of the bunch was "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension," a sci-fi action adventure starring Peter Weller that is just as absurd and inventive as its title suggests.

Trying to briefly outline the movie's plot is a challenge worthy of the best flash fiction writers. Dr. Buckaroo Banzai (Peter Weller) is a superstar neurosurgeon and daredevil test pilot who winds down in the evening by fronting his rock band, the Hong Kong Cavaliers. Banzai finds himself caught up in a conflict between inter-dimensional aliens after he pilots a jet car capable of passing through solid matter via the 8th dimension thanks to its "oscillation overthruster." This quantum realm is inhabited by villainous aliens called Red Lectroids from Planet 10, imprisoned by the relatively benign Black Lectroids. Meanwhile, Banzai's nemesis Dr. Emilio Lizardo (John Lithgow) was possessed by the creatures' evil leader during a similar experiment back in 1938, and he plans to steal the overthruster and free his pals. This displeases the Black Lectroids, who give Banzai and the gang an ultimatum: Thwart Lizardo's plan or they will trigger World War III.

This wild tale came from the vivid imagination of Earl Mac Rauch, who had come to the attention of Hollywood screenwriter W.D. Richter in the mid-'70s thanks to his unconventional debut novel, "Dirty Pictures from the Prom." The pair started putting together a project about a multi-talented hero which incorporated elements of science fiction, kung-fu movies, and Westerns. It took them a decade to finally get "Buckaroo Banzai" to the screen, but their efforts were greeted with bafflement as the movie flopped hard at the box office. But it's a blast for cult movie fans, and you can currently check it out for free on Pluto TV.