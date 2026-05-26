Conan O'Brien Is Toy Story 5's Best New Character, And You Can Thank An Intern For His Design

Ever since "Toy Story" became a franchise with the first sequel back in 1999, each new chapter in the Pixar Animation film series has introduced several new toy characters, both as new friends and as menacing antagonists.

"Toy Story 2" gave us Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Bullseye, but it also brought the threat of Stinky Pete (Kelsey Grammer). "Toy Story 3" introduced the likes of Mr. Pricklepants (Timothy Dalton), Dolly (Bonnie Hunt), Trixie (Kristen Schaal), and more, but there was also the controlling Lotso Huggin' Bear (Ned Beatty). Finally, "Toy Story 4" created Forky (Tony Hale) while also introducing the desperate dolly Gabby (Christina Hendricks). So, it should come as no surprise that "Toy Story 5" has an assembly of new toys making their debut.

While "Toy Story 5" (watch the trailer) primarily focuses on the struggle between Jessie and the rest of Bonnie's toys fighting against the invasion of tech in the form of the new kid-friendly tablet Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), there are some other new characters who play a key role in the story. But the best one comes courtesy of Conan O'Brien and one of Pixar's interns.

The beloved former late night talk show host voices Smarty Pants, a Fisher Price-esque potty-training toy that Jessie encounters on her first solo adventure in the "Toy Story" franchise. He's immediately laugh-out-loud funny, and based on just his limited screentime in the first half of "Toy Story 5" that was screened for press in April, he has the potential to steal the whole movie.

Jessie stumbles upon Smarty Pants in a dilapidated playhouse that belongs to Blaze, a young girl now living in the house that previously belonged to Jessie's old owner, Emily. It turns out Blaze left behind a tea party with various toys, including Combat Carl (Ernie Hudson), and they've been waiting for her to return for ... awhile.