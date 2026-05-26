One Year Later, Universal's Epic Universe Is Still A Theme Park Triumph
When I first visited the Epic Universe theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort at press previews in 2025, I wondered if my initial assumption that it was the finest theme park in the United States would hold up. One year (and several more visits) later, I stand by that statement. I have experienced everything the high-tech new theme park has to offer. I have eaten much of its food. I have explored the nooks and crannies. I have even participated in character meet-and-greets, something I tend to avoid at other parks.
In short, I've done my part to squeeze the Epic Universe experience dry and continue to find myself drawn to it.
As a lifelong theme park fan, I find it a masterclass in everything I treasure about this kind of experience. The blend of artistry, environmental storytelling, engineering, urban planning, illusion, and operations required to make something like this work, even at a minimal level, is staggering. That Epic Universe does it at this well-documented scale continues to stagger me, and leaves me giddy and intoxicated by the pleasures of a place fabricated to instill bliss and wonder in a visitor.
So when Universal invited me down for the one-year anniversary of Epic Universe, I would've been a fool to say no. And as is often the case with press trips like this, the narrative the company wanted to sell became clear early and often: with four theme parks (including their water park) and 11 resorts, they are now a "weeklong destination." Anyone with knowledge of this industry knows the cheeky weight of that declaration. Universal, so often second fiddle to the other big player in the central Florida theme park market, was continuing its aggressive attempt to steal more cheese from the mouse's supply, even as they never once said the name "Disney." After all, why take sniping shots when you can let your work speak for itself?
And while the nature of my role as a pop culture journalist (or at least something journalism-flavored) means I should greet all PR narratives with a healthy degree of skepticism, it's hard to argue with what Universal is selling. This is a theme park resort at the top of its game, which has never been better. As I enjoyed floating in the wake of this victory lap, it was difficult not to agree with the swagger and confidence on display.
Universal's Epic Universe anniversary celebration was a deserved victory lap
The Epic Universe victory lap saw assembled journalists and influencers invited to spend several days experiencing the parks and hotels at the Universal Orlando Resort, riding the attractions, sampling the food, touring the hotels, and generally experiencing Universal at its most bullish.
As someone who remembers when the resort had only a tiny handful of hotels, the expansion of on-property rooms is genuinely astonishing. As someone who also remembers when the Universal culinary experience was less-than-thrilling, I can say the current level of food quality is night and day. And as someone who was always drawn to Universal because their attractions and theming had a pure technical ambition not always on display at the competition, seeing them outdo themselves with Epic Universe proves they haven't forgotten the fundamentals.
So while I'm never going to be the kind of person who regurgitates a press release or a talking point with careful consideration, I'll admit that I agree with Universal here. With the success of Epic Universe, they do have a weeklong destination. And I have, outside of work, told many family members, colleagues, and acquaintances that yes, you can take a theme park trip to Florida and just do Universal if you so desire. In fact, in my quasi-professional opinion as a lifelong theme park goer who recently had an opportunity to visit the competition across Orlando to compare notes, I think it's the preferred option at the moment. (I do, however, look forward to visiting the Disney parks again when their new wave of massive construction projects are finished in a few years because their best way forward is to attempt to top Epic Universe, and that's only a good thing for theme park fandom.)
This recent trip to Universal brought with it no major revelations or breaking news, and even a panel with major leads from Universal creative, culinary, and operations was more of a celebration than anything else. One single tease about the future of Epic Universe was playfully cut short. This was a chance for the company to rest upon its laurels and pat itself on its back for one year of a job very well done. And they've earned it.
And now, it's my job as the entitled fan to complain for a moment.
Epic Universe's current weaknesses feel like opportunities
Epic Universe may be my favorite theme park, and for my money, the one truly unmissable experience in its crowded market. But repeat visits also reveal areas of potential improvement. Which is a polite way of saying "there are things that I want to gripe about, but I do it out of affection." The above-mentioned panel noted that they read everything online. So here we go. I'm talking to you now, Universal.
The addition of a Captain Cacao meet-and-greet character (pictured meeting some /Film editor in the image above) proves that Epic Universe recognizes the value of original, non-IP characters in the park. Double down on this. Build out the mythology of Celestial Park and its denizens. Make the park's central hub feel as thriving and alive as the four other lands. And, somehow, please find room for a Captain Cacao dark ride?
The proximity of the Terra Luna and Stella Nova hotels to Epic Universe is wonderful, and makes for a wonderful option for folks who can't foot the bill for the Grand Helios Hotel but want to stay close to the new park for the duration of their trip. That said, the lack of safe walking paths from these hotels to the park is unusual, considering how close they are! The bus system gets the job done, but some sidewalks would be a real game changer.
The most common online complaint about Epic Universe is true: when it rains (and this is Florida we're talking about), the park nearly shuts down as its many outdoor attractions brace for potential lightning. More indoor experiences are necessary in both the short and long term. A rainy day won't completely ruin your experience at the other Universal theme parks, but it can at Epic.
Congratulations on the one-year anniversary of Epic Universe. It's been my pleasure to help document it in the pages of Slash Film Dot Com. I hope to continue to do so for years to come. Now, get back to work!