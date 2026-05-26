One Year Later, Universal's Epic Universe Is Still A Theme Park Triumph

When I first visited the Epic Universe theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort at press previews in 2025, I wondered if my initial assumption that it was the finest theme park in the United States would hold up. One year (and several more visits) later, I stand by that statement. I have experienced everything the high-tech new theme park has to offer. I have eaten much of its food. I have explored the nooks and crannies. I have even participated in character meet-and-greets, something I tend to avoid at other parks.

In short, I've done my part to squeeze the Epic Universe experience dry and continue to find myself drawn to it.

As a lifelong theme park fan, I find it a masterclass in everything I treasure about this kind of experience. The blend of artistry, environmental storytelling, engineering, urban planning, illusion, and operations required to make something like this work, even at a minimal level, is staggering. That Epic Universe does it at this well-documented scale continues to stagger me, and leaves me giddy and intoxicated by the pleasures of a place fabricated to instill bliss and wonder in a visitor.

So when Universal invited me down for the one-year anniversary of Epic Universe, I would've been a fool to say no. And as is often the case with press trips like this, the narrative the company wanted to sell became clear early and often: with four theme parks (including their water park) and 11 resorts, they are now a "weeklong destination." Anyone with knowledge of this industry knows the cheeky weight of that declaration. Universal, so often second fiddle to the other big player in the central Florida theme park market, was continuing its aggressive attempt to steal more cheese from the mouse's supply, even as they never once said the name "Disney." After all, why take sniping shots when you can let your work speak for itself?

And while the nature of my role as a pop culture journalist (or at least something journalism-flavored) means I should greet all PR narratives with a healthy degree of skepticism, it's hard to argue with what Universal is selling. This is a theme park resort at the top of its game, which has never been better. As I enjoyed floating in the wake of this victory lap, it was difficult not to agree with the swagger and confidence on display.