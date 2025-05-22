12 Things You Absolutely Need To Know Before You Visit The Epic Universe Theme Park

Epic Universe is Universal Studios' newest theme park, and it raises the bar in just about every way. Every leap forward from the past 25 years of themed entertainment technology and design is on full display across this park, from its high-tech attractions to its keen attention to detail and immersion. I called it a game changer in my initial thoughts from the preview event /Film attended, and I stand by that.

But with the park now officially open to the public, it's time to get into the nitty-gritty. It's time to talk shop. Practicalities. How does one actually approach and explore and properly tour this massive new park, and its five worlds? New strategies will arrive as the park evolves and grows in the coming months and years, but right now, there are some tips you absolutely need to know that will make your visit easier and more convenient, and in some cases, significantly less stressful.

Here are the 12 things you absolutely need to know before you visit Epic Universe.