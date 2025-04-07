The Dark Universe Theme Park Land Is Everything The Cancelled Horror Franchise Should've Been

(This post contains details about the ride queue for Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment at the Epic Universe theme park. It does not contain spoilers from the ride itself.)

General audiences have forgotten about the 2017 reboot of "The Mummy" starring Tom Cruise, but many movie fans will remember it forever. Not because it's secretly good (it's not), but because it was the one and only entry in Universal Pictures' Dark Universe, a plan to reintroduce the company's classic monster characters (Dracula, Frankenstein's monster, etc.) to a new audience via a Marvel-flavored series of interconnected horror films. They announced an entire slate, assembled a bunch of movie stars for an infamous group photo, and then watched as "The Mummy" flopped. The Dark Universe was quietly abandoned. Those who remember it, often with a head shake or a chuckle, are those who use it as a perfect example of a cart being put before a horse.

Advertisement

So those same movie fans can be forgiven for scoffing when it was revealed that Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort's brand new theme park, would have a land called Dark Universe. Specifically, this land would attempt exactly what the failed film franchise failed to pull off — make a collection of bona fide horror icons relevant and exciting for a modern audience.

Having now experienced Dark Universe during a media day preview for Epic Universe (my thoughts can be found right over here), I can say this much: The land itself is triumph. And while it succeeds entirely on its own merits as a standalone experience catering to casual visitors and classic horror buffs alike, I'm left with one major reaction as a I reflect on my experiences in the beautifully crafted and brilliantly executed village of Darkmoor: This should've been the Dark Universe movie.

Advertisement