All 13 Universal Epic Universe Rides And Shows, Ranked

When I first visited Universal's Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida during a media preview event, I was blown away. This is a park that takes every lesson Universal has learned over the past 15 years about theming, storytelling, and the creation of designed spaces that are simply a pleasure to be in and applies it to every nook and cranny. When I returned recently to experience the park on a proper operating day months removed from the carefully guided media tour, I was expecting to find the glow diminished.

Instead, I found a park that lived up to its initial promise. In fact, when filled with paying guests and operated by team members with lots of additional experience under their belts, Epic Universe is even better than I remember.

Naturally, there was only one thing to do with a day so fulfilling and fun: Make a list on the internet. Having experienced every show and attraction at Epic Universe multiple times, I can say this is the only ranking of every major experience at the park you will ever need. (My apologies to all other lists.)

Note: This ranking only includes full-fledged rides and theatrical shows, not character meet-and-greets, walkaround actor interactions, snacks, restaurants, shops, and all-around vibes that make Epic Universe such a complete theme park experience. But I did touch on that in another article.