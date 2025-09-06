A Monstrous Encounter Taught Me Just How Seriously Epic Universe Takes Its Theme Park Storytelling

Appropriately, the actor portraying Frankenstein's monster was caked in heavy prosthetics and spoke monosyllabically, grunting each word with proud effort. Meanwhile, the actor playing the Bride was clearly an improv wizard prepared for anything. She spoke clearly and eloquently, noting that she was well over 150 years old but that this version of Frankenstein's monster, her paramour on so many posters and T-shirts, was only three years old. (Cue the monster proudly holding up three fingers to demonstrate.) They were not a couple, she explained, but he seemed promising enough.

Then it all clicked: In the Monsters Unchained ride located a brief stroll away, the plot hinges on the ambitious/twisted Dr. Victoria Frankenstein creating her own monster, having seemingly learned every necessary lesson from the mistakes of her ancestor, Dr. Henry Frankenstein. The original monster, the one with Boris Karloff's face, is even on display in the queue, dissected and very, very dead. Here, in Dark Universe, I was not talking to the classic couple of monster iconography. Instead, this Bride has been alive for a long, long time (seemingly since the events of "Bride of Frankenstein") and has found herself forced to babysit a lumbering newborn, so she's a little annoyed that everyone keeps wanting to pair them up in their heads.

Epic Universe traded an easy photo opportunity for some surprisingly layered interactive world-building. I grinned like a clown.

We riffed for a few more minutes. We got a lot of great pictures. We came away buzzing. I was impressed by the actors and their performances, but I was equally impressed by the layers of the interaction and how it rewarded my knowledge of not just monster cinema but of the theme park land around us. There's a cohesion to Dark Universe that feels, well, as real as this kind of thing can get.

Did this convince me to stand in lines to meet characters in other corners of Epic Universe, like Hiccup and Toothless in Isle of Berk or Mario and Luigi in Super Nintendo World? Nah, not this time at least. But as I walked by the lines, I did linger for just a moment. If a character interaction built for me worked this well, then I can only hope that every other character encounter in Epic Universe is handled with similar care. Maybe my next visit will bring new revelations. I now feel like I'm part of the narrative. They've got me.