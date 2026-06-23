Catwoman's First Appearance Also Debuted One Of Batman's Most Famous Sexist Lines

Batman debuted in 1939's "Detective Comics" #27 by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, but it didn't take long for his popularity to explode. "Detective Comics" became all about Batman, while he also got his own self-titled series in 1940.

Since then, both "Batman" and "Detective Comics" have run alongside each other as the two primary Batman-starring comic series. While Batman had already fought criminals, mad scientists, and vampiric monks, "Batman" #1 marks the start of the now-classic rogues' gallery; that issue was the first appearance of the Joker and Catwoman (in separate stories, granted).

The Joker was more fully formed right off the bat, rocking his evil clown look and riffing on the 1920s film "The Man Who Laughs." Catwoman, though, just barely resembles the character we know today. The story, set aboard a yacht, sees Batman and Robin try to stop a disguised thief, "The Cat," from stealing a necklace.

At the end of the story, they nail the Cat in the guise of an elderly woman. As Batman pulls off that disguise to reveal the youthful Selina Kyle, we get a line that lives in infamy across Batman memes: "Quiet or Papa spank!" This was the 1940s, remember, when violence against women could be played for comedy like that.

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This early Catwoman doesn't even have a cat theme. "The Cat" refers only to the idea of a cat burglar, rather than any detail of her costume or dual identity. However, her famous half-foes/half-lovers dynamic with Batman is there from the moment they meet.