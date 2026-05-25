Christian Bale's 2026 Horror Movie Is Finding Fans On HBO Max After Flopping At The Box Office

Remember all the handwringing when 2025 was supposed to be the year that brought Warner Bros. to its knees, and "The Bride!" was presumed to be the final nail in the coffin following a very risky slate of films? That worst case scenario didn't quite come to pass, of course. In fact, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy guided the studio to an overall strong year at the box office, buoyed by certain bets like "Sinners," "A Minecraft Movie," "Weapons," and especially the Best Picture-winning "One Battle After Another" paying off brilliantly. Still, director Maggie Gyllenhaal's reimagining of Frankenstein's Bride turned out to be notably absent from that conversation due to it getting delayed from late 2025 and pushed to early 2026 — a tacit admission that nobody wanted an all-but-certain flop to leave a bad taste in the mouth at the end of an otherwise fine meal.

Luckily, "The Bride" is a perfect case study for why movies are much more than their financial fortunes (or lack thereof). Although the big-budget art film didn't exactly light a fire under moviegoers in March, some of us knew the odds were high for a somewhat different narrative to take hold once it hit streaming. That time is now, as it turns out, as Christian Bale and co-star Jessie Buckle's horror/musical/gangster movie mashup recently debuted on HBO Max and (unsurprisingly) is lighting up the charts around the world.

The figures come courtesy of FlixPatrol, which confirms that "The Bride!" is finally enjoying its moment in the sun. Not only is it the #1 movie on HBO Max this past week in the States, but it's also in the top two spots in the vast majority of other markets as well. This is a win for all of us sickos out there, folks.