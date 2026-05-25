Christian Bale's 2026 Horror Movie Is Finding Fans On HBO Max After Flopping At The Box Office
Remember all the handwringing when 2025 was supposed to be the year that brought Warner Bros. to its knees, and "The Bride!" was presumed to be the final nail in the coffin following a very risky slate of films? That worst case scenario didn't quite come to pass, of course. In fact, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy guided the studio to an overall strong year at the box office, buoyed by certain bets like "Sinners," "A Minecraft Movie," "Weapons," and especially the Best Picture-winning "One Battle After Another" paying off brilliantly. Still, director Maggie Gyllenhaal's reimagining of Frankenstein's Bride turned out to be notably absent from that conversation due to it getting delayed from late 2025 and pushed to early 2026 — a tacit admission that nobody wanted an all-but-certain flop to leave a bad taste in the mouth at the end of an otherwise fine meal.
Luckily, "The Bride" is a perfect case study for why movies are much more than their financial fortunes (or lack thereof). Although the big-budget art film didn't exactly light a fire under moviegoers in March, some of us knew the odds were high for a somewhat different narrative to take hold once it hit streaming. That time is now, as it turns out, as Christian Bale and co-star Jessie Buckle's horror/musical/gangster movie mashup recently debuted on HBO Max and (unsurprisingly) is lighting up the charts around the world.
The figures come courtesy of FlixPatrol, which confirms that "The Bride!" is finally enjoying its moment in the sun. Not only is it the #1 movie on HBO Max this past week in the States, but it's also in the top two spots in the vast majority of other markets as well. This is a win for all of us sickos out there, folks.
Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! is getting a new lease on life on HBO Max
I don't have to point out the irony of a movie about Frankenstein's Monster and his Bride that's essentially coming back from the dead, do I? While perhaps not the critical darling that everyone involved would've wanted it to be (though /Film's Chris Evangelista gave the film a very positive review here), this feels like the dictionary definition of a movie that goes on to become a streaming staple in the years ahead. It's definitely too early to anoint "cult classic" status or anything ... but who's to say that time won't be kind to "The Bride!" in the long run? These streaming numbers are certainly encouraging on that front, and this would hardly be the first time an idiosyncratic blockbuster divided audiences in theaters before going on to rewrite its own legacy at home.
I'm not sure anyone could've predicted a movie like this would be such an overt sendup to original author Mary Shelley's relationship with her seminal "Frankenstein" story (and all the various adaptations that followed), but we're glad that writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal decided to cut loose and truly go for broke. For those who may not have caught this the first time around, "The Bride!" is set in 1930s Chicago and follows Jessie Buckley's Ida, who winds up dead in a twist too wild to spoil. It isn't long before Christian Bale's "Frank" (as Frankenstein's Monster is referred to here) demands a mate to end his long decades of loneliness, and Ida is reincarnated as The Bride. What follows from there is a bizarre, punk-rock take on the classic story to whom no words can truly do justice.
"The Bride!" is now streaming on HBO Max.