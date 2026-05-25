How Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Worked Directly With Ryan Gosling On The Movie
Author Andy Weir wasn't just the mastermind behind the "Project Hail Mary" book. He was also involved in the movie, including being physically present on set to help directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller adapt the book's more challenging concepts as they created a film that was immediately seen as a top entry for 2026 and an instant classic for the sci-fi genre.
It turns out that Weir didn't just work with the directors — he was also instrumental in helping lead man Ryan Gosling pull off a performance that SlashFilm's Ethan Anderson called "outstanding in one of the best sci-fi movies ever made." In an interview with People Magazine, Weir explained that his work with Gosling was a daily activity:
I would meet with Ryan pretty much every morning, and he would talk about, like, "Okay, here are the scenes we're shooting today, what's Ryland thinking and feeling at this time? What is he going for?" He was interested in my input, which made me feel important.
Weir was also the science guy on set
Andy Weir was clearly a vital resource for helping Ryan Gosling get into character. He was also kept busy as a constant litmus test to check if the science in the movie was being presented accurately. And when we say "science," we mean both factual and fictional:
My role was just constant fact-checking, both real facts and made-up facts. They would ask me detailed questions about astrophage, taumoeba, and the Eridian biology, stuff like that.
There's a lot of made-up information in the book that Weir seamlessly weaves into the mathematical and scientific fabric of reality. While the scientific accuracy of "Project Hail Mary" is debatable at times, the science can get confusing even when it is accurate. There's no doubt that having the author on set was a boon to the directors as they tried to communicate Weir's clever but confusing blend of reality and science fiction to audiences. It's pretty clear that helping out wasn't a burden for Weir, either. On the contrary, he referred to the job as a dream come true scenario, saying:
It was like walking around all these huge sound stages with all these practical sets and looking at all the cool stuff and then being punctuated by random math problems, which for me is heaven.
Andy Weir was pretty involved in the Project Hail Mary adaptation
In addition to being an asset the directors and star of "Project Hail Mary," weir also used the adaptation as a chance to close a story loop he couldn't get to in the book.
At the very end, we see Sandra Hüller's character, Eva Stratt, receive a message from Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) showing his connection with Rocky, his discovery of the Astrophage eating Taumoeba, and the school teacher's exciting adventures in space. That scene was already added for the adaptation. We never see Stratt at the end of the book, and her character doesn't get any closure. Seeing her again was a bonus — but it gets better.
It turns out, while they were planning the scene, Andy Weir thought to add a tattoo on Stratt that means "I've been in French prison for life." Here's what director Chris Miller said about it:
So in the final little scene that we added back on Earth, where she's getting the message that Grace sent her, she has a little tattoo that has a V with a line through it — meaning V as in life and then the line meaning without parole. So Andy thought that she had gone to prison without parole, but then had broken out of prison from her connections, and then was sort of on the lam trying to still trying to save the world.
From inspiring actors to fact-checking science to adding to storylines, Weir's fingerprints are all over the adaptation of his book, and the movie is clearly better for it.