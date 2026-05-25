How Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Worked Directly With Ryan Gosling On The Movie

In addition to being an asset the directors and star of "Project Hail Mary," weir also used the adaptation as a chance to close a story loop he couldn't get to in the book.

At the very end, we see Sandra Hüller's character, Eva Stratt, receive a message from Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) showing his connection with Rocky, his discovery of the Astrophage eating Taumoeba, and the school teacher's exciting adventures in space. That scene was already added for the adaptation. We never see Stratt at the end of the book, and her character doesn't get any closure. Seeing her again was a bonus — but it gets better.

It turns out, while they were planning the scene, Andy Weir thought to add a tattoo on Stratt that means "I've been in French prison for life." Here's what director Chris Miller said about it:

So in the final little scene that we added back on Earth, where she's getting the message that Grace sent her, she has a little tattoo that has a V with a line through it — meaning V as in life and then the line meaning without parole. So Andy thought that she had gone to prison without parole, but then had broken out of prison from her connections, and then was sort of on the lam trying to still trying to save the world.

From inspiring actors to fact-checking science to adding to storylines, Weir's fingerprints are all over the adaptation of his book, and the movie is clearly better for it.