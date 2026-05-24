Why Movies Like Weapons Stop Steven Spielberg From Directing Horror Stories

Steven Spielberg is, without question, one of the greatest directors of all time; it's gotten to the point where his last name is basically synonymous with "director." While I think Spielberg's widely varied and wholly excellent body of work contains a lot of scenes and films that employ tension and suspense, it's true that he's never made a "true" horror movie. Why? Apparently, he's intimidated!

In the recent print edition of Empire — ahead of the release of Spielberg's highly anticipated new movie "Disclosure Day" — Spielberg was asked about the lack of classic horror in his oeuvre. (The question makes sense; again, setpieces like the kitchen scene in "Jurassic Park" make it quite clear that the man understands creeping dread and dramatic tension.) While answering the question, Spielberg gave a shoutout to one of 2025's best horror movies:

"I haven't directed a horror film yet, and I've always wanted to, and someday I may. But there have been some great horror films out already that satisfy that itch. When I see a great horror film like 'Weapons,' I don't have an itch I need to scratch. I see 'Weapons,' and it doesn't make me want to make a horror film that's as scary or scarier than 'Weapons.' It satisfies me so completely, it actually arrests my desire to someday make a really, really scary movie."

Spielberg is, of course, referring to Zach Cregger's second-ever feature film "Weapons," which followed his 2022 indie hit "Barbarian." Obviously, if Spielberg made a horror movie, it would probably be one of the best horror movies ever made, but he has a point. "Weapons" is almost unimpeachably great.