Netflix isn't just terrible Kevin Hart movies and films that make you question whether the AI garbage future we've all been dreading is already here. As you might expect given the streamer's expansive catalog, there are plenty of great films on offer alongside the dross, and the Zac Efron-led sports drama "The Iron Claw" is the latest example. Having been completely ignored by the Academy back in 2024, the movie is currently available to stream on Netflix, allowing the uninitiated to decide for themselves whether Efron's film was unfairly overlooked.

The 2023 film is based on the complicated true story of the Von Erich family, whose patriarch, Jack Barton Adkisson Sr., aka Fritz Von Erich, was an internationally renowned wrestler and owner of the Texas-based World Class Championship Wrestling. Von Erich also fathered six sons in his lifetime: Jack Jr., Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris. "The Iron Claw" tells the real-life story of this family, which suffered unrelenting tragedy as the Von Erich sons struggled to live up to their father's expectations and become the championship wrestlers he desired.

Written and directed by Sean Durkin, "The Iron Claw" is a Texas-sized tragedy told with blood, sweat, and heart. That proved to be a winning formula with critics, who hailed Efron's performance as the second-oldest son, Kevin Von Erich, as being his greatest yet. Sadly, that didn't quite translate to awards success, as the Academy decided Durkin's film and Efron's performance simply weren't worthy of acknowledgement.