The Complicated True Story Behind The Iron Claw Villain Fritz Von Erich

The Stone Cold Stunner. The People's Elbow. Sweet Chin Music. The Figure Four. 619. There are some moves in the world of professional wrestling that are so well-known they can be identified by non-wrestling fans outside of the squared circle. And now, one of the most compelling submission moves in wrestling history — the Iron Claw — is the title of Sean Durkin's heartbreaking drama about the Von Erich family. During an Iron Claw, the wrestler places all five fingers over the face of their opponent and squeezes as hard as they can into the temples. It's one of the most evocative moves in a wrestler's arsenal because there's no way to "fake" it. The audience can see a bare hand over an agonized face, giving the impression that if the wrestler didn't stop ... they could crush a skull like an empty soda can.

And no one could do it like Fritz Von Erich.

Born Jack Barton Adkisson, Fritz Von Erich was an internationally renowned wrestler and the owner/promoter of the World Class Championship Wrestling territory in Dallas, Texas. He had six sons; Jack Jr., Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris. The Von Erich name comes from Fritz's famous gimmick — an "evil German" heel, which was the polite way of saying "a nazi villain." This made him one of the most easily hateable figures in all of professional wrestling, and after the real-life tragedies that befell the Von Erich family, he quickly became the scapegoat — the definitive reason why his son Kevin Von Erich is colloquially known as "The Last of the Von Erichs." But was Fritz Von Erich really the monster that wrestling fans remember him being? I spoke with Holt McCallany who portrayed Fritz in "The Iron Claw," and he explained to me why he chose not to play him like a villain.