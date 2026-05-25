David Cronenberg Almost Directed The Best Crime Thriller Sequel Never Made

Welcome to The Best Movies Never Made, a look back at the most fascinating, strange, and tantalizing films that never actually made it in front of cameras — and maybe should have.

An unexpected trip to London's seedy criminal underbelly marks our entry point into David Cronenberg's "Eastern Promises." This 2007 gangster flick is a more electrifying counterpart to Cronenberg's "A History of Violence," which also features Viggo Mortensen as a character shrouded in secrets.

"Eastern Promises" isn't run-of-the-mill genre fare with violence and intrigue tacked on to a conventional plot. Instead, screenwriter Steven Knight creates a charged underworld that sports its own subculture. In a 2007 interview with Film Comment, Cronenberg praised Knight's knack for visceral worldbuilding and explained how it became the film's core appeal:

"It's obvious [Knight] has a good feel for embedded subcultures, which is something that appeals to me too. Those strangely enclosed little worlds where rules are made up and become like the laws of nature. I was intrigued by that very intense hothouse climate."

This "intense hothouse climate" manifests quite literally in the anxiety-inducing bathhouse fight scene, which demanded incredible commitment from Mortensen. After this defining turning point, "Eastern Promises" reveals its protagonist's true identity, which makes its cliffhanger ending all the more effective.

In 2010, Deadline reported that producer Paul Webster was gearing up for an "Eastern Promises" sequel, with Cronenberg, Knight, and Mortensen returning to team up once again. Thus began a series of seemingly never-ending talks about a possible "Eastern Promises 2," but despite going through several iterations, the project never came to fruition. That's a shame because, while sequels are often seen as unnecessary cash-ins, "Eastern Promises" genuinely demanded a follow-up to do justice to an unfinished tale — and the sequel that was in the works sounded fascinating.