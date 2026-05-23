Jon Bernthal Has One Condition To Play The Punisher Again In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Jon Bernthal is, for a great many Marvel fans, the Punisher. Several actors have played Frank Castle over the years, but virtually ever since he was cast as the character in "Daredevil" Season 2 (which was basically "Daredevil vs. Punisher"), there's been a certain excitement surrounding his portrayal of the Marvel Comics anti-hero. But will Bernthal reprise the role again in the future? At the very least, he's willing. Under the right conditions anyway.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Bernthal discussed his role as Frank Castle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in honor of the debut of the violent, stylish "The Punisher: One Last Kill" special on Disney+. When asked whether or not he's open to playing the character again in the future, Bernthal explained that he's open to it but only if he's creatively involved beyond merely being an actor for hire. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I'm really down to keep doing more. but I think I have to be the one that's making it."

This echoes comments Bernthal made in the past before he returned as the Punisher to the MCU, beginning with his time in "Daredevil: Born Again." It's worth noting that the actor is also part of the cast of this summer's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." In 2021, Bernthal said that he was open to returning as the Punisher if he could "do it right." A lot of that commentary, undoubtedly, stemmed from the fact that "The Punisher" solo series on Netflix wasn't exactly met with an overwhelmingly positive response, to put it politely.

In terms of "One Last Kill," Bernthal had a much bigger hand in crafting the special. He served as an executive producer and co-writer, in addition to starring in it. Reinaldo Marcus Green ("King Richard") directed it.