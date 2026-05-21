Passenger Review: Jump Scares And Clumsy Mythology Abound In This Vanlife Horror Movie

It seems like every other week now a new horror movie arrives that fans are ready to proclaim as "the scariest movie of the year!" If you've grown weary of such hype, I have some good news: no one is going to be lavishing such praise on "Passenger," the new jump-scare heavy nonsense from the usually dependable André Øvredal. Øvredal helmed the genuinely spooky "The Autopsy of Jane Doe" and the somewhat underrated fright flicks "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (which he wants to make a sequel to) and "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," aka "Dracula On a Boat." And while the filmmaker attempts to inject some style into "Passenger," he simply can't overcome a clunky script and two highly uninteresting lead characters. But hey, if you like loud noises and ghoul faces shrieking directly into the camera, you might have some fun here.

And to be fair, "Passenger" is fun ... sometimes. Unfortunately, it's also frequently dull, to the point where the short 94 minute runtime felt twice as long to me. This is a bummer, because the marketing for the film has been pretty solid, and the first trailer had me hoping for something special. Alas, "Passenger" is not special. I suppose you could argue that it's okay for this film to be so middling and average — not every new horror movie needs to raise the bar for the genre, after all. But "Passenger" is so clumsy and lackluster that it mostly left me feeling depressed.