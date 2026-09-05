Before The Great, Nicholas Hoult And Elle Fanning Made A Critically Maligned Sci-Fi Western

In the mid to late 20th Century, sci-fi superseded the Western as the most reliably popular movie genre. But that didn't mean these two styles were so diametrically opposed that Hollywood couldn't mash them together. In fact, throughout film and TV history there have been many standout examples of the two genres blending quite nicely, from the sci-fi Western that paved the way for "Westworld and "Firefly" to one of the best sci-fi Westerns ever made "Mad Max: Fury Road." Then, there are films like "Young Ones." No I'm not talking about the great British sitcom — though this long forgotten dystopian Oater did feature an English star.

Starting in 2020, Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning starred together in Hulu series "The Great," an "anti-historical," satirical retelling of the rise of Russia's Catherine the Great which played fast and loose with the historical facts. Fanning portrayed the titular empress while Hoult played her husband, Emperor Peter III. After having earned Oscar nominations for co-writing 2018's "The Favourite" and penning 2023's "Poor Things," Tony McNamara used "The Great" to add a dash of romance to his signature sharp satire. It was met with critical praise across all three of its seasons before being canceled in 2023. "Young Ones" also featured Hoult and Fanning but didn't earn anything close to the kind of praise they eventually enjoyed with their Hulu series.

The two stars were joined by Michael Shannon for this dystopian sci-fi Western, which came from writer/director Jake Paltrow, younger brother of Gwyneth. Unfortunately, "Young Ones" failed to do anything original with its post-apocalyptic setting.