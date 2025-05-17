The Classic Sci-Fi Western That Paved The Way For Westworld And Firefly

As Hollywood acclimated to the talkie era in the early 1930s, studios leaned heavily on the aural majesty of musicals and the rat-a-tat bliss of screwball comedies to dazzle audiences. The future of motion picture entertainment had arrived almost overnight, and filmmakers were fairly certain they knew what moviegoers wanted to hear. When it came to non-spoken sound, people lined up to hear bullets bang and whiz in both gangster movies and Westerns; they were blown through the back of the theater by the ferocity of King Kong's roar and scared silly by the screams of Count Dracula's victims.

Advertisement

The still young science-fiction genre should've thrived in the early sound era, but the studios and the public generally viewed the dream-big tales of Jules Verne, H.G. Wells, and Edgar Rice Burroughs as kids' stuff. Though Fritz Lang's 1927 silent film "Metropolis" is viewed today as a medium-altering masterpiece, critics of the day found it silly and/or leaden. They were equally unimpressed with William Cameron Menzies' astonishing "Things to Come," a Wells adaptation that many critics and film historians believe to be the first great sci-fi feature.

For this reason, science-fiction was generally relegated to the world of serials, which unfolded in 20- to 30-minute weekly chunks and employed audacious cliffhangers to lure audiences back for the next installment. Adolescents blew their allowances to keep up with the big screen exploits of Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers, then spent the week in between chapters wildly speculating with their friends as to how the hero would escape certain death.

Advertisement

Serialized Westerns were also huge with young moviegoers, which did not escape the notice of film actor, writer, and producer Wallace MacDonald. If some enterprising scenarist could somehow dream up a Western with a sci-fi conceit, they might just be sitting on a box office goldmine. But it wasn't until MacDonald found himself under the influence of laughing gas whilst getting a tooth pulled that he figured out how to successfully mash the two genres together — an approach that, many decades later, would fire the imaginations of Michael Crichton and Joss Whedon.