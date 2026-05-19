Samuel L. Jackson's The Boys Cameo Explained By Creator Eric Kripke

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5.

"The Boys" is coming to an end. The series finale of Prime Video's beloved, dark superhero show is upon us, but, as one might expect, "The Boys" had a few surprises in store for fans before all's said and done. That included, among other things, a cameo from the one and only Samuel L. Jackson. Yes Jackson, an actor who absolutely should have won a non-honorary Oscar by now, has lent his talents to the bloodiest comic book show on television.

If The Deep's shark friend Xander sounded familiar in "The Boys" Season 5, that's because the shark was voiced by Jackson. Indeed, the man behind Mace Windu in "Star Wars" and Nick Fury in "The Avengers" took some time out of his busy schedule to provide the voice of a shark. It was nothing if not a surprise to viewers.

How, exactly, did the creatives behind "The Boys" convince an actor of Jackson's caliber to lend his talents to this sort of silly gag? Showrunner Erik Kripke spoke with Polygon about it after the whole thing went down, and, according to him, it really was as simple as asking: