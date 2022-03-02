Samuel L. Jackson Should've Won An Oscar By Now, And He Knows It

Jackson added that he felt he also deserved an Oscar nod for his turn as the crack-addicted Gator in Spike Lee's 1991 joint "Jungle Fever," voicing his disbelief that the Academy instead awarded the crime biopic "Bugsy" with not one but two Best Supporting Actor Oscar nods in that year's race (for Ben Kingsley and Harvey Keitel's performances in the film):

"My wife and I went to see 'Bugsy.' Damn! They got nominated and I didn't? I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable s*** on screen. Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in 'Training Day.' All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like 'Malcolm X?' No — we'll give it to this motherf*****. So maybe I should have won one. But Oscars don't move the comma on your check — it's about getting asses in seats and I've done a good job of doing that."

Recent minor improvements aside, the proof is in the pudding when it comes to Jackson's comments about the Academy and its poor track record when it comes to recognizing Black artists for their work on both sides of the camera. (Lest we forget, Spike Lee didn't get his first and, so far, only non-honorary Oscar until 2019, when Jackson himself announced he had won Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writing "BlacKkKlansman.") Again, things are slowly changing on that front, with Will Smith and Denzel Washington both in the running for Best Actor for their respective roles in "King Richard" and "The Tragedy of Macbeth" at the 2022 Oscars, but there's still a whole lot of room for improvement.

In the meantime, Jackson will continue to make his living by reprising his role as Nick Fury for Marvel's Disney+ show "Secret Invasion" and starring in the dramatic TV series "The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey" for Apple TV+. He's also set to co-star in "The Piano Lesson," an upcoming film adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1987 play of the same name by legendary playwright August Wilson ("Fences," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"). So who knows, he may yet land that Oscar he should've won years ago in the foreseeable future.