The Boys Season 5: Why The Deep's Shark Friend Xander Sounds So Familiar

This post contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 7 of "The Boys."

The penultimate episode of "The Boys" paints a bleak picture before the series finale. Homelander (Antony Starr) uses psychics to weed out those who don't believe in his godhood, and the titular Boys lose a precious member by the end of the episode. After killing the President of the United States, Homelander also dissolves The Seven to declare his unquestionable authority. This shocks The Deep (Chace Crawford), who had already reached a major turning point earlier in the show. In an episode filled with abject hopelessness, the scene with The Deep and his shark friend, Xander, leads to a hilarious exchange that proves that our Fish Guy has lost everything he ever held dear.

Xander is voiced by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson, who warrants no introduction. The "Pulp Fiction" star is a cultural icon, having starred in prominent works across decades, including "Do the Right Thing," "The Hateful Eight," "Unbreakable," and "Chi-Raq." In terms of mainstream popularity, Jackson's most memorable roles are Jedi Mace Windu in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy and Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackson also voiced Lucius Best/Frozone in the first two installments of "The Incredibles."

After Homelander politely asks Deep to buzz off from Vought Tower, he cries and guzzles sodas on a pier. As soon as he throws an empty can into the sea, Xander gives Deep an expletive-filled warning to stay out of the water. Xander tells him that every sea creature knows that he was responsible for the Alaskan oil spill, and that they're all going to kill him if he makes contact with water ever again. Jackson's cameo is brief but memorable, spelling out the end of The Deep as we know it.