The Boys Season 5: Why The Deep's Shark Friend Xander Sounds So Familiar
This post contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 7 of "The Boys."
The penultimate episode of "The Boys" paints a bleak picture before the series finale. Homelander (Antony Starr) uses psychics to weed out those who don't believe in his godhood, and the titular Boys lose a precious member by the end of the episode. After killing the President of the United States, Homelander also dissolves The Seven to declare his unquestionable authority. This shocks The Deep (Chace Crawford), who had already reached a major turning point earlier in the show. In an episode filled with abject hopelessness, the scene with The Deep and his shark friend, Xander, leads to a hilarious exchange that proves that our Fish Guy has lost everything he ever held dear.
Xander is voiced by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson, who warrants no introduction. The "Pulp Fiction" star is a cultural icon, having starred in prominent works across decades, including "Do the Right Thing," "The Hateful Eight," "Unbreakable," and "Chi-Raq." In terms of mainstream popularity, Jackson's most memorable roles are Jedi Mace Windu in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy and Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackson also voiced Lucius Best/Frozone in the first two installments of "The Incredibles."
After Homelander politely asks Deep to buzz off from Vought Tower, he cries and guzzles sodas on a pier. As soon as he throws an empty can into the sea, Xander gives Deep an expletive-filled warning to stay out of the water. Xander tells him that every sea creature knows that he was responsible for the Alaskan oil spill, and that they're all going to kill him if he makes contact with water ever again. Jackson's cameo is brief but memorable, spelling out the end of The Deep as we know it.
The Boys' Xander moment makes The Deep realize that actions have consequences
As funny as it is to hear Xander cuss The Deep out, the scene induces immense catharsis. It takes us back to A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) warning that The Deep will lose everything once Homelander inevitably discards him. A-Train had also urged him to have the courage to do what's right, saying that it isn't too late to stand up to Vought. Instead of heeding this advice, The Deep dug his heels in and sealed his own fate. Now, it is too late.
Even after losing everything, The Deep still doesn't have the courage to do what's right, which is why he lets a man drown instead of diving into the water. Someone records this horrific display of cowardice, which is bound to tank his public reputation for good. With every sea creature turning against him, he has essentially lost his powers, which might as well be the end of his career. After all, what kind of supe that calls himself The Lord of the Seven Seas is scared of diving into the ocean?
The Deep has never had a good track record with the sea creatures he is supposed to protect. With water being off-limits to him, The Deep no longer has access to anything resembling power, status, or validation. The last time The Deep was in a similar position, he was manipulated by and indoctrinated into a cult with a Fresca obsession. Unless he is fated for a bloody death in the finale, The Deep might be forced to mire in the consequences of his actions and live with his failures. This, perhaps, is a fitting end for someone who never bothered to grow into a better person.
"The Boys" is streaming on Prime Video.