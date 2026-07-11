Clint Eastwood And Don Siegel's Legendary Partnership Started With A Heated Argument

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Before "Dirty" Harry Callahan made his debut in 1971 one underrated Western merged Clint Eastwood's two most famous characters. "Coogan's Bluff" was not only noteworthy for being one of Eastwood's earliest American films as a leading man following his "Spaghetti Western" trilogy, it marked the first time he collaborated with Don Siegel. The director would become one of his most trusted collaborators but you wouldn't have known it if you'd been in an early development meeting for "Coogan's Bluff." It seems after Siegel wrote a version of the script, he was met with disapproval from Eastwood, leading to a full-on argument that required a producer to step in.

One of the things that separated Eastwood and John Wayne was that the former broke away from powerhouse directors to chart his own course. Eastwood made the transition to directing early on in his career, and even earned a reputation for "riding herd" (as he put it) on directors whose films he was only supposed to be fronting. But Siegel was one of the few filmmakers for whom he seemed to maintain a certain respect throughout his career.

It's a good thing, too, otherwise we might have been robbed of "Dirty Harry" and "Escape from Alcatraz" — two of Eastwood's best films. Next to Sergio Leone, then, Siegel remains Eastwood's most important directing partner. When they were paired for "Coogan's Bluff," however, Eastwood didn't like Siegel's script one bit and let him know as much, leading to a quarrel between the two in which the director yelled at his defiant star, "Screw you!"