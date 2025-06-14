One Underrated Western Merged Clint Eastwood's Two Most Famous Characters

Most Hollywood actors are lucky if they have one truly iconic character on their list of screen credits, let alone two. We might talk about Harrison Ford (Han Solo and Indiana Jones), Sylvester Stallone (Rocky and Rambo), or Keanu Reeves (Neo and John Wick), but arguably at top of the heap is Clint Eastwood with the Man With No Name and "Dirty" Harry Callahan. Not only did he make such an unforgettable impression in both roles, but those characters have also become almost synonymous with their respective genres. Can you really imagine Westerns without thinking of Clint wearing his poncho and chewing on a cheroot in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy" (or cop thrillers without picturing him squinting along the barrel of his hand cannon in "Dirty Harry")? Indeed, you can even pinpoint the moment in cinema when Eastwood's two most famous characters merged, and that movie is an underrated Western called "Coogan's Bluff."

Directed by Don Siegel, the neo-Western is the first of five movies that the veteran filmmaker made with Eastwood. Siegel had a long and sturdy career working in genre fare and was perhaps best known for helming the 1956 "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" prior to his collaborations with Hollywood's newest tough guy. Both Siegel and Eastwood were no-nonsense, forthright, and unpretentious, which made them a great pairing as the latter sought to build on the international fame he acquired by starring in Leone's Spaghetti Westerns.

"Hang 'Em High," Ted Post's pale imitation of the "Dollars" movies, made it into theaters first, but "Coogan's Bluff" was far more confident in its identity, successfully melding Western elements with a modern city-bound cop thriller. Initially conceived as a TV series by Herman Miller and Jack Laird (who had both worked on Eastwood's pre-mega-fame Western show "Rawhide") it's a great vehicle for the star's special brand of laconic badassery. Released at a time when more elegiac Westerns like "The Wild Bunch" and "Once Upon a Time in the West" were giving the classic form of the genre a mournful send-off, "Coogan's Bluff" feels almost like a rebuke against revisionism. The Wild West may have already faded into modernity by that point, but Siegel and Eastwood were taking traditional Western values into the heart of late '60s Manhattan and ready to bust some heads the old-fashioned way.