Why Is No One Talking About The Best New TV Show Of 2026?

Richard Gadd's "Half Man" is a panic attack disguised as prestige television, so it's no wonder the show has proven to be too intense for the casual viewer. Gadd's insistence on crafting stories that reject clear-cut ethics and force the audience to navigate a moral minefield is precisely why I'm so drawn to his work, and what made "Baby Reindeer," his breakout Netflix series based on his real life, one of the most acclaimed limited series of all time. What's triggering for some is therapeutic for others, and Gadd indisputably writes for the latter. "Half Man" offers six hours of emotional blunt-force trauma: a brutal examination of toxic masculinity, inherited violence, homophobia, and the alarming ways abuse reshapes identity. It also makes for the best new show of 2026 so far.

Created and written entirely by Gadd, the series follows "brothers from another lover" across decades of co-dependency, cruelty, and warped devotion. Niall (Mitchell Robertson as a teen, Jamie Bell as an adult) is a shy outcast raised in a home defined by neglect and humiliation. Ruben (Stuart Campbell in adolescence, Gadd as an adult) arrives fresh out of juvenile detention after mutilating another boy in a fight. Their mothers — who themselves share an undefined queer relationship — move the boys under one roof, and what begins as mutual protection against a vicious small-town culture mutates into a relationship built equally on desire, coercion, fear, and emotional captivity.

The show is compelling on its own, but it's also a vehicle for conversations regarding audience interaction. If "Baby Reindeer" taught us a hard lesson about Netflix's worst impulses, "Half Man" reminds audiences that just because a show features queer men, it doesn't mean it should be engaged with similarly to "Heartstopper" or "Heated Rivalry."