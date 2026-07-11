Karl Urban Played A DC Hero In This 2019 Short Film From A Legendary Batman Creative

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Karl Urban has somewhat quietly become a legend in the world of comic book adaptations. Urban has several live-action comic book roles to his name, having starred in everything from "Dredd" to "The Boys." But the actor also quietly added a classic DC Comics hero to his resume back in 2019 in collaboration with "Batman" animation legend Bruce Timm.

Timm had a lot of creative control over "Batman: The Animated Series" as one of the show's co-creators. He also worked on "Superman: The Animated Series," "Batman Beyond," and quite a few DC animated movies over the years, including "Batman: Under the Red Hood" and "Justice League: Gods and Monsters," among many others. The man's bonafides are unimpeachable within the DC Universe.

In 2019, Timm was tasked with directing an animated short as part of the "DC Showcase" series. Attached to "Batman: Hush," which led DC's 2019 slate of animated movies, "DC Showcase: Sgt. Rock" gave the U.S. Army hero from the pages of DC Comics the spotlight, with Urban voicing the title character in the short. The story sees a battle-hardened Sgt. Rock during World War II as he is assigned to lead a company consisting of legendary monsters into battle against a seemingly unstoppable platoon of Nazi zombies.

These legendary monsters were none other than the Creature Commandos, who would later get their own animated series on HBO Max as part of the new DC Universe. "Creature Commandos" even introduced the new Batman in the new DCU, interestingly enough. Years before James Gunn gave them an animated series, they mixed it up with Sgt. Rock in this seldom-discussed short from the mind of a DC legend.