Bruce Campbell On Reviving Sgt. Rock & Nazi Zombies In New DC Horror Comic [Interview]

Given that there are some undead here ... so, DC Horror previously came out with "The Conjuring: The Lover" comic tie-in, which played into the plotline of "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" film. Would you ever be open to tying in or expanding any of the stories and characters from "Ash vs. Evil Dead," "Evil Dead Rise," and the big universe of Evil Dead with Sgt. Rock? Or do you want to keep those plates separate?

Yeah, honestly, it's all so new. We're playing by the rules right now. But in success, you can get as fancy as you want to get. But because writing has always been an alternate career for me, it's something that I want to continue to do. Comic book writing is so new [for me] that it's something I'd really love to explore. I love telling stories. I love movies. I understand the hero paradigm. I've played heroes under different scenarios. I understand what's at stake. I understand what it takes to potentially make a character likable and relatable. Relatability is important for me, because even in a fantastic story, you have to care about those jokers, or you're doomed.

100 percent. Are there any other characters that you'd want to play with outside of Sgt. Rock now that you're expanding your comic writing career?

I don't have that answer yet. It's a big world out there. I'm just glad that comics are going strong and comical characters are going strong. It's a strong period for that in movie history. So I'm happy to grab onto the bumper and go for a ride.



If you had to pick one panel or scene that you can tease readers with about in regards to the action in "Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead," what would you pick?

In the first issue, there is a sequence in a laboratory where they capture one of these creatures alive and they bring them in. There's an opening sequence where you get a hint that there's something really bad and weird out there, but this is the chance to look at it up close and personal. It's like bringing Frankenstein['s monster] into a lab and trying to observe it. Then he freaks out and attacks the guys and there's a horrific fight scene in the lab. It takes a good portion of these guys to subdue and destroy the one zombie. It's like the point in "Jaws" where they go, "I think we might need a bigger boat." If it was this hard to kill one guy, if there's an army full of these, Sgt. Rock, in a classic understatement, is like, "We're going to have our work cut out for us, boys."

