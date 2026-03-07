Karl Urban's Best Live-Action Comic Book Roles, Ranked

Honestly, it feels like Karl Urban was born to play William J. "Billy" Butcher," the leader of the supe-hunting squad The Boys on the Prime Video series "The Boys." Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, "The Boys" is a pitch-black satire about a superhero world much like that of Marvel Comics or the DC Universe, except many of the "supes" are pretty monstrous people, especially their Superman equivalent, Homelander (Antony Starr). Butcher has been out for revenge against Homelander since he sexually assaulted Butcher's wife years before, and he's shown that he will stop at absolutely nothing to take out his evil cape-wearing nemesis.

Billy Butcher lets Urban go wild, unleashing a violent, sarcastic, and totally brilliant side of himself upon the screen. Butcher has had some truly bonkers moments over the series so far and has gone from anti-hero to a bit of an actual villain here and there, setting us up for a final season where it feels like anything could happen. (Seriously, it's very unlikely that Butcher will have the same fate as his comic book counterpart and he's just as unpredictable as Homelander now, so who knows?!)

Over the first four seasons, Karl Urban has brought Billy Butcher to life, making the foul-mouthed, vengeance-driven murderer into someone you (mostly) want to root for in spite of himself. It's one of the actor's greatest roles not just in comic book movies but in his entire acting portfolio, and I can't wait to see where it takes him when season 5 hits Prime Video on April 8, 2026.