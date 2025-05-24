Paul Bettany's Religious Horror Movie Is Making A Mark On Tubi's Charts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

15 years after it became a modest hit in theaters, "Legion" is finding new life on streaming. Not to be confused with the FX TV series of the same name, based in the world of Marvel Comics, we're talking about the movie starring Paul Bettany, known best for his work as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But before he became the Vision, he was an actor with an interesting resume, including big hits like "A Beautiful Mind" and "The Da Vinci Code." Yet, for whatever reason, this movie is gaining traction right now.

Advertisement

As of this writing, director Scott Stewart's 2010 religious action/horror flick "Legion" is sitting at number seven on Tubi's most-watched movie charts, per FlixPatrol. It's just ahead of Mark Wahlberg's action flick "Mile 22" and just below the Tubi Original "Rhythm and Blood." Tyler Perry's "Madea's Big Happy Family" is at number one, for what it's worth. In any case, thanks to the most popular free streaming service in the game (not counting YouTube), this not particularly well-regarded film is inexplicably having something of a resurgence.

The film mostly takes place at a remote desert truck stop where, against all odds, the fate of the world will be decided. United by the Archangel Michael (Paul Bettany), a group of strangers become unwitting soldiers on the frontlines of the Apocalypse. As evil's armies amass outside, this rag-tag group must help to protect a waitress and her unborn child at all costs. It's not altogether unlike 1995's "Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight" or "From Dusk Till Dawn," given its premise, but it couldn't be more different in execution.

Advertisement