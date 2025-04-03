Gerard Butler's 2017 Sci-Fi Disaster Movie Is A Streaming Hit On Netflix

Gerard Butler might not be what you'd call an A-list star these days, but he's actually appeared in some solid stuff in recent years. The Scottish actor's '90s throwback "Plane" was a breath of fresh air in 2023, and /Film's Chris Evangelista dubbed 2025's "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" a "triumph of dudes rock cinema." But none of this can erase the fact that Butler has starred in his fair share of duds, though if it's any consolation for him, the Netflix subscribers aren't letting something as bothersome as quality get in the way of streaming his films.

Back in 2017, Butler starred in "Geostorm," which on its surface was a generic disaster movie offering very little to entice audiences. But in reality it was even worse. The film was directed, co-written, and co-produced by "Independence Day" and "Godzilla" (1998) producer Dean Devlin, which you might think would work in its favor. Unfortunately, Devlin's feature directorial debut was not quite the delightful '90s throwback that "Plane" would turn out to be.

The film stars Butler as Jake Lawson, a satellite designer who helps engineer a network of satellites in order to control the climate and protect Earth from natural disasters. Sadly, Lawson's satellites start to malfunction and attack the planet, setting up a race against the clock as Lawson tries to figure out what in the heck is going on before a global geo storm devastates Earth. Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Ed Harris, and Andy García, also star.

Sounds like some ridiculous fun at the movies, doesn't it? But it wasn't, and critics weren't very kind to "Geostorm." Now, though, Netflix users are giving the movie the reprieve it almost certainly doesn't deserve, sending the film into the most-watched movie charts and proving that our ultimate undoing will arrive by our own hand and not some global disaster.