Timothee Chalamet's Oscar-Nominated Biopic Has Found New Fans On Hulu's Top Charts

As some kid from Minnesota once sang, "the times, they are a-changin'." Following its initial theatrical release in December of 2024, Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" became available on VOD at the end of February. Then, on March 27th, it was made available to stream on Hulu for subscribers to that service. As of this writing, the film is currently number one on Hulu's top charts, making it the most watched film on the service right now.

Generally, this shouldn't be too surprising at all. Hulu has long had ties with Disney and 20th Century Studios, the parent companies of Searchlight Pictures, which distributes "A Complete Unknown," and most 20th Century/Searchlight releases do well on the service as a result. In addition, the film was a very buzzworthy release, becoming a bit of a dark horse contender during this past awards season. This was especially the case for star Timothée Chalamet, who won Best Actor for his portrayal of Robert Allen Zimmerman aka Bob Dylan at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards (where he gave a heavily talked-about acceptance speech) and was nominated by several other awards bodies, including his second Oscar nomination. Given Chalamet's clout in pop culture, the film's deep bench ensemble cast, its biopic period piece appeal, and its central character being one of the most famous and venerated musicians of all time, it's a given that "A Complete Unknown" would be a big draw.

However, audiences only discovering it after the Hulu release reflects a shift in the industry and audience's watching habits, something which all of us are generally aware of, but is still a sore point. Although "A Complete Unknown" ended up doing fairly well for itself overall — it grossed $134.8 million against a budget of $50-70 million — it wasn't a box office hit, which is further proof that audiences aren't showing up in theaters for movies they eventually end up loving.