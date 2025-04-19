The Underrated 1995 Horror Comedy You Need To Watch After Sinners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most anticipated horror movies of the year (if not one of the most anticipated movies of any kind) has arrived in the form of "Sinners." Directed by Ryan Coogler, of "Black Panther" fame, reuniting with "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan, this big-budget vampire flick is, to put it mildly, a big deal. In no small part because it has earned rave reviews thus far.

Coogler's latest takes place in the 1930s and centers on a pair of twin brothers (played by Jordan) who are trying to leave their troubled lives behind by returning to their hometown to start a juke joint. Unfortunately, things go awry when vampires turn up to throw a wrench in the gears. Horror ensues. "Sinners" is inspired by the classic anthology series "The Twilight Zone," at least in part. That being the case, it is perhaps fitting that it pairs perfectly with another movie based on a beloved horror anthology series.

The film in question is 1995's "Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight." Directed by Ernest Dickerson, it was the first of two theatrically-released films based on the beloved HBO series, which was followed up by "Bordello of Blood" in 1996. Though not exactly heralded in its day by critics, it has since become a cult favorite. It's also the perfect follow-up for anyone looking to scratch a similar itch after watching "Sinners." For those who either haven't seen it in a long time or have never seen it at all, now is the perfect time, with this serving as the perfect excuse to give it a watch.

