The Underrated 1995 Horror Comedy You Need To Watch After Sinners
One of the most anticipated horror movies of the year (if not one of the most anticipated movies of any kind) has arrived in the form of "Sinners." Directed by Ryan Coogler, of "Black Panther" fame, reuniting with "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan, this big-budget vampire flick is, to put it mildly, a big deal. In no small part because it has earned rave reviews thus far.
Coogler's latest takes place in the 1930s and centers on a pair of twin brothers (played by Jordan) who are trying to leave their troubled lives behind by returning to their hometown to start a juke joint. Unfortunately, things go awry when vampires turn up to throw a wrench in the gears. Horror ensues. "Sinners" is inspired by the classic anthology series "The Twilight Zone," at least in part. That being the case, it is perhaps fitting that it pairs perfectly with another movie based on a beloved horror anthology series.
The film in question is 1995's "Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight." Directed by Ernest Dickerson, it was the first of two theatrically-released films based on the beloved HBO series, which was followed up by "Bordello of Blood" in 1996. Though not exactly heralded in its day by critics, it has since become a cult favorite. It's also the perfect follow-up for anyone looking to scratch a similar itch after watching "Sinners." For those who either haven't seen it in a long time or have never seen it at all, now is the perfect time, with this serving as the perfect excuse to give it a watch.
Demon Knight has a surprising amount in common with Sinners
"Demon Knight" centers on a mysterious drifter named Brayker (William Sadler) who is in possession of the last of seven ancient keys that hold the power to protect humanity from the forces of darkness. The demonic Collector (Billy Zane) is hot on Brayker's tail and tracks him to a run-down hotel in the middle of nowhere. Brayker, Jeryline (Jada Pinkett-Smith) and the guests at this hotel must battle this powerful evil and a horde of demons.
The Crypt Keeper hosts the movie, just as he does in every episode of "Tales from the Crypt." The movie itself, when we get to it, plays out like a bigger-budget, ultra-sized episode of the show, which is very much a good thing. The wraparounds and some of the comedy set it apart from "Sinners" and it's certainly a lower-budget affair, comparatively speaking. That said, the two movies share a shocking amount of DNA with one another, which is why they make for such a nice pairing. It's a real "the same but different" situation.
For one, the crux of both movies is a group of people trapped in a location by evil, hellish forces waiting just outside the door. Both evil groups have a leader who deals in temptation. In both cases, the evil waiting just outside essentially has to be invited in, which sets up a similar fragility to the safety for the humans battling these forces. Both movies also contain some pretty strong religious undertones.
They certainly feel like cinematic cousins having a perhaps unintentional conversation with one another. One could argue that Robert Rodriguez's 1996 vampire flick "From Dusk Till Dawn" would pair well with "Sinners" for similar reasons. That said, "Demon Knight" is far less appreciated in the mainstream and is far less likely to come to the mind of viewers looking for something to scratch this itch.
Intentional or not, Sinners is a companion piece to Demon Knight
There is an awful lot to love about "Demon Knight." The ensemble cast is truly fantastic, featuring the likes of Thomas Haden Church ("Sideways") as a total scumbag, as well as genre icon Dick Miller. It's also one of the rare situations where Jada Pinkett-Smith gets to flex her acting chops in a lead role. And we would be remiss not to mention the delightfully unhinged work from Billy Zane as The Collector. That performance alone is worth the price of admission, in my humble opinion.
"Demon Knight" is a fun movie, above all else. It boasts impressive, practical visual effects that hold up to this day. It's a bonkers movie with some big ideas, but it's not so bonkers that it gets away from itself. It feels like a relic of a bygone era in the best of ways. Also, not for nothing, it has an absolutely killer oh-so-'90s soundtrack featuring the likes of Pantera, Ministry, Filter, and Melvins, among others. It's one of the best, underrated horror movies of the '90s.
Intentional or not, it certainly feels like "Demon Knight" served as an inspiration for "Sinners." One assumes a guy like Coogler is at least familiar with it. In any event, one of the greatest filmmakers working today just offered up a truly wonderful excuse to highlight this underseen gem 30 years later. As someone who has been championing this movie for a long time, that feels nice.
