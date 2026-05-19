Vincent D'Onofrio's Movie Adaptation Of A Classic Sci-Fi Book Was A Box Office Disaster

1999 was a damn fine year for mind-bending movies. This was the year the Wachowskis unleashed "The Matrix" and broke the box office, changing cinema history in the process. It was also the year Vincent D'Onofrio co-starred in "The Thirteenth Floor," a film adaptation of Daniel F. Galouye's classic 1964 novel, "Simalcron-3." Unlike the Wachowskis' revolutionary thrill ride of a sci-fi flick, however, "The Thirteenth Floor" tanked both critically and financially, bringing in $18.6 million on a $16 million budget at the box office. Going up against "The Matrix" is tough regardless, but with what Jonathan Foreman of the New York Post described as "mediocre acting, pedestrian dialogue and slow pacing," D'Onofrio's movie never even stood a chance.

Though controversial in its own way, the simulation hypothesis is endlessly compelling for the fact it only really requires you to accept two basic propositions: that we will one day become advanced enough to run simulations of physical reality and that, once that happens, the likelihood we live in the one "real" world would become vanishingly small. Viewed from that perspective, it seems at least likely that we've already developed such abilities and are currently living in a simulation rather than in reality. Still, the simulation hypothesis has come under heavy criticism for its lack of grounding in mathematics and observable science. It makes for some great movies, though.

In point of fact, the late 1990s and early 2000s saw the release of several "reality is just a simulation" films, including "eXistenZ," "Dark City," "Vanilla Sky," and, of course, the aforementioned "The Matrix." "The Thirteenth Floor" was another example that slipped through the cracks of reality and ended up in its own cinematic netherworld. But despite being overlooked and/or dismissed by audiences and critics, the movie isn't entirely without its charms.