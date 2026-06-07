A Former Mr. Universe Turned Down The Role That Made Clint Eastwood A Superstar

Before Sergio Leone rewrote the rules of filmmaking with his Spaghetti Westerns, he directed a couple of so-called Sword-and-Sandal efforts. These historical epics saw European filmmakers emulate big-budget Hollywood alternatives on relatively small budgets, and Leone got his start in this genre. When director Mario Bonnard fell ill while filming the 1959 film "The Last Days of Pompeii," Leone took over directorial duties and finished the movie. It was on this film that he met star Steve Reeves, and when the director broke away from Sword-and-Sandal fare a few years later, he tried to bring Reeves along. Luckily for audiences everywhere, things didn't quite pan out.

After "The Last Days of Pompeii," Leone made 1961's "The Colossus of Rhodes" or "Il Colosso di Rodi." At the time, a young Clint Eastwood wasn't impressed with Leone's work on the film, saying, "That wasn't my favorite picture. It was a Rory Calhoun t**s-and-sandals thing." Indeed, neither of Leone's Italian epics showcased his directorial flair as his later films did. That all changed with 1963's "A Fistful of Dollars," although if Leone had cast his original choice in the lead, he might have struggled to so obviously break away from the more formulaic filmmaking of his earlier projects.

In an interview with The Perfect Vision magazine (via DRKRM), Reeves recalled being offered the lead in "A Fistful of Dollars" — essentially a Western remake of Akira Kurosawa's "Yojimbo." As it turns out, however, Reeves and Leone hadn't exactly seen eye-to-eye on "The Last Days of Pompeii," but that wasn't the only reason the actor turned down the offer. As Reeves told the outlet, "I personally thought, how could an Italian director make a good Western out of a Japanese samurai film?"