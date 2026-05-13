The Big Bang Theory's Stuart Spin-Off Includes A Surprising Batman Villain (Yes, Really)
The most unexpected DC Comics crossover in some time appears to be coming our way this summer. HBO Max recently released the first trailer for "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," a sci-fi spin-off set in "The Big Bang Theory" universe. This is about as far removed from "Young Sheldon" as possible, and it also very much appears to have ties to the "Batman" universe thanks to an appearance by none other than Mr. Freeze. Yes, really.
Is that Mr. Freeze in 'STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE'?! pic.twitter.com/wFHTTZrmDb
— DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 13, 2026
A small moment in the trailer features a man in a metal suit firing an ice gun of sorts. It is unmistakably Mr. Freeze. Either that, or someone at DC Comics is going to have words with mega-producer Chuck Lorre and the brass at HBO. This is classic Mr. Freeze, not the "Absolute Batman" Mr. Freeze who got a horror movie makeover. If it were The Riddler, it would be Jim Carrey in his green tights from "Batman Forever." If it were the Joker, it would be Jack Nicholson in his purple suit and pale white makeup from Tim Burton's "Batman." It's straight-up Mr. Freeze.
This has some dizzying implications for both the show and the DC Universe. The show is very much going full science fiction as it embraces the multiverse with a strong comic book influence. Having some actual comic book characters show up makes sense. And it just so happens that Warner Bros. owns DC and HBO, so there's some synergy available there.
Even though HBO Max hasn't officially confirmed, as of this writing, that who we're seeing is Mr. Freeze, it's easy enough to connect the dots. As for who the actor is under those goggles? That has yet to be revealed.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will apparently cross paths with the DC Universe
Warner Bros. is currently in the midst of building out the new DC Universe following the release of last year's "Superman." We've yet to meet the new Batman of this universe, but it's been confirmed that it won't be Robert Pattinson, who starred as Bruce Wayne in "The Batman." Interestingly, "The Batman Part II" did recently reveal its first behind-the-scenes photos, which confirm a wintertime setting. That naturally led to speculation that Mr. Freeze could show up.
Odds are that the Mr. Freeze in "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" won't be the same one we see if/when he shows up in the DC Universe, but it's a fascinating bit of IP crossover to consider, given that people like us are going to speculate about such things. As for the show itself? The synopsis reads as follows:
Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from "The Big Bang Theory." As the title implies, things don't go well.
Meanwhile, plans for the DC Universe have shifted since Warner Bros.' initial announcement, but the current plan is still for the new Batman to debut in a movie entitled "The Brave and the Bold." But one of The Dark Knight's most well-known villains will seemingly get to take the spotlight before that happens.
"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" premieres July 23, 2026.